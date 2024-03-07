Search icon

07th Mar 2024

Harry Potter star Michael Gambon’s wife inherits fortune leaving long-term girlfriend ‘with nothing’

Charlie Herbert

Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon has left all of his fortune to his wife of 61 years, Anne Gambon.

Last year, the legendary actor passed away at the age of 82 following a bout of pneumonia.

Having appeared in a number of stage and screen productions, he is perhaps best known to most for his role as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films.

On Tuesday (March 5) his will was published. The three-page document, seen by the Daily Mail, revealed that he left the entirety of his £1,465,882 fortune to his wife Anne, and nothing to his girlfriend of more than 20 years, Philipa Hart.

Michael and Anne had married in 1962 and had a son together, Fergus, now 60.

But in 2000, Gambon met Hart whilst they were filming Longitude together.

For two decades, he famously split his time between his wife and Hart, who he had two children with: Tom, 17 and William, 15.

He drew up his will in 2016, and listed Anne and Fergus as the executors for the document, with the couple having also made arrangements for the entirety of his fortune to be left to his Fergus, in the event that his wife died before him.

Meanwhile, Hart seems to have been left with nothing.

Gambon’s children with Hart received £10,000 each and a trophy according to the will. Tom was left with a silver heart Variety Club of Great Britain stage actor award from 1987, whilst William received one awarded in 2000.

The sum left in the will does not appear to include assets belonging to family members purchased before his death.

It was Anne and Fergus who announced the actor’s death in September last year.

They said in a statement: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife, Anne, and son, Fergus, at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

