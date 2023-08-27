Search icon

27th Aug 2023

Scarlett Moffatt hits out at trolls who criticised appearance of her baby son

Callum Boyle

Scarlett Moffatt

The Gogglebox star has hit back at the online trolls

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has hit back at online trolls who have criticised the appearance of her baby son.

The TV personality welcomed her first child with partner Scott Dobinson earlier this year. Moffatt confirmed the news with an Instagram post in June.

In a recent update to fans, Moffatt shared photos from the 32-year-old’s nan’s birthday in which she was holding her son as they enjoyed their party with their relatives.

She captioned the post: “How do I have a 2-month-old baby already!? Spending the whole weekend with my family for my Nanny’s 70th.

“We played bingo, did quizzes, and ate burnt sausages from the bbq it was perfectly imperfect. We’ve all laughed from start to finish & Jude even went in a pool for the first time.”

Despite the wholesome photos, some trolls left comments in reference to Moffatt’s son’s footwear.

One user said: “At that age they should only be wearing socks or babygro’s,” to which the 32-year-old shut down those criticising her, replying: “They are soft shoes! They’re Nike crib shoes! I’m not gonna put trainers on my baby.”

Thankfully there were some in the comments who shut down the trolls while Moffatt herself thanked those who did leave praise.

