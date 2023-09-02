Search icon

Entertainment

02nd Sep 2023

Ron Perlman wants to return for Hellboy 3

Steve Hopkins

‘We owe this to the fans and we should give it to them because it would be an epic conclusion’

Ron Perlman says he wants to return for Hellboy 3 because “we owe this to the fans.”

Almost 20 years after the actor transformed into the fictional superhero in 2004’s Hellboy, then again in Hellboy II: The Golden Army, in 2008, Pearlman has spoken about the role he’s desperate to reprise.

Pearlman says Hellboy – the first outing from Guillermo del Toro and his adaptation of the acclaimed comic book series created by Mike Mignola and also starring elma Blair, Jeffrey Tambor, Karel Roden, Rupert Evans, Brian Steele, Doug Jones, John Hurt, and Kevin Trainor – really left a mark on him.

For some 15 years there’s been talk of a third installment, but the musclebound red beast has never returned. Instead of the demon baby breaking back onto the big screen there’s been a re-boot of the franchise with Stranger Things’ Hopper, David Harbour, taking over from Perlman.

Both critics and fans hate it. Currently it has a score of just 17 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

While speaking about his movie How I Got There, the topic of Hellboy came up and Perlman admitted that it was actually supposed to be a trilogy in the first place.

“If we were to make the third movie of the trilogy, I would love to do that, yeah,” he admitted.

“It was meant to be three movies, so… I would go back and do it, if we could finish the trilogy. But those are the only circumstances.”

Clearly Perlman’s feelings have changed somewhat. Last year, during an interview with The Independent, Perlman claimed to be too old to play the part. However, he still thought it deserved another iteration.

“Am I eager to do Hellboy 3? No, I’m 71 f****** years old. We owe this to the fans. And we should give it to them because it would be an epic conclusion. So Guillermo, if you’re reading, I’m not done pounding you to get this f****** thing done,” he said.

After the David Harbour-led version crashed and burned, it was confirmed that a new adaptation of Mignola’s comic book is being made by Millennium Media and director Brian Taylor (Ghost Rider, 2011), with Without Remorse’s Jack Kesy as the title character.

The new movie, titled Hellboy: The Crooked Man, will follow the comic book arch by the same name written by Mignola and illustrated by Richard Corben, which was published in 2008.

“In the 1950s, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent, stranded in rural Appalachia, discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man,” the synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Jefferson White and Adeline Rudolph, who will be playing Tom Ferrell and Bobbie Jo Song, respectively. The movie doesn’t have a release date set, but is expected to hit cinemas next year.

Related links:

Red Dead Redemption 3 confirmed by Rockstar parent company

Dog runs away from home then watches entire Metallica show

Netflix drops trailer for Stephen Graham murder mystery series set in four different eras

Topics:

Hellboy,Ron Pearlman

RELATED ARTICLES

The upcoming Hellboy reboot has found its lead actor

Hellboy

The upcoming Hellboy reboot has found its lead actor

By Stephen Porzio

Trailer for the Hellboy reboot is here; features Big Mo from Eastenders with a machine gun

EastEnders

Trailer for the Hellboy reboot is here; features Big Mo from Eastenders with a machine gun

By Paul Moore

MORE FROM JOE

6 of the worst things that happened during last night’s Made In Chelsea

Channel 4

6 of the worst things that happened during last night’s Made In Chelsea

By Ciara Knight

Katherine Ryan says Will Smith should have stayed at home if he struggles to handle a joke

Chris Rock

Katherine Ryan says Will Smith should have stayed at home if he struggles to handle a joke

By April Curtin

Baby from Nirvana’s Nevermind album cover sues band for child pornography

child pornography

Baby from Nirvana’s Nevermind album cover sues band for child pornography

By Danny Jones

Bright is the most fun we’ve seen Will Smith have in a movie in over a decade

Bright

Bright is the most fun we’ve seen Will Smith have in a movie in over a decade

By Rory Cashin

Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss scores first acting gig since kicking meth addiction

Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss scores first acting gig since kicking meth addiction

By Kieran Galpin

Bruce Willis speaks publicly for first time since dementia diagnosis while celebrating 68th birthday

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis speaks publicly for first time since dementia diagnosis while celebrating 68th birthday

By Steve Hopkins

Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen filmed celebrating after rejecting Burnley move

Burnley

Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen filmed celebrating after rejecting Burnley move

By Callum Boyle

Jimmy Buffett dead aged 76

Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett dead aged 76

By Steve Hopkins

Karim Benzema sends warning to Mo Salah over Al Ittihad transfer

Al Ittihad

Karim Benzema sends warning to Mo Salah over Al Ittihad transfer

By Callum Boyle

Paige VanZant says she’s earned more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than in entire UFC career

OnlyFans

Paige VanZant says she’s earned more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than in entire UFC career

By Steve Hopkins

Man United to pay majority of Mason Greenwood’s wages during Getafe loan

Football

Man United to pay majority of Mason Greenwood’s wages during Getafe loan

By Callum Boyle

Dog runs away from home then watches entire Metallica show

Animals

Dog runs away from home then watches entire Metallica show

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

James Maddison missed Gareth Southgate’s England phone call

Bank of England

James Maddison missed Gareth Southgate’s England phone call

By Callum Boyle

Prince Harry reckons Fortnite should be banned to combat social media addiction

Fortnite

Prince Harry reckons Fortnite should be banned to combat social media addiction

By Marc Mayo

Brentford’s Sergi Canos struck by object during celebrations against Leeds

Brentford

Brentford’s Sergi Canos struck by object during celebrations against Leeds

By Callum Boyle

15 classic games that we desperately need back in our lives

Nostalgia

15 classic games that we desperately need back in our lives

By Rich Cooper

Chelsea hero trolls Arsene Wenger with this cheeky Parma trophy dig…

Arsenal

Chelsea hero trolls Arsene Wenger with this cheeky Parma trophy dig…

By Ben Kenyon

Gerrard thanks Chelsea fans for ‘turning up for once’…

Chelsea

Gerrard thanks Chelsea fans for ‘turning up for once’…

By JOE

Load more stories