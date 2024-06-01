Search icon

01st Jun 2024

Robert de Niro celebrates first birthday of daughter Gia

Ryan Price

The 80-year-old welcomed his youngest daughter in April of last year.

Robert De Niro has shared a sweet snap with his daughter Gia as he celebrated her first birthday recently.

The Killers of the Flower Moon star welcomed his youngest child, whom he shares with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, in early 2023, making him one of the oldest fathers on record.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the two-time Academy Award winner shared the details of the “sweet” party he and his family threw for Gia, and described her as “an adorable baby.”

(Image: De Niro family via PEOPLE)

He told the outlet that the family presented Gia with “a little cake” to mark the special occasion and opened up about the positive impact she has had on his life.

“Well, she’s pure joy, there’s nothing about her, there’s no judgement, there’s no anything, she just is what she is and it’s just pure joy for god sakes,” he said.

De Niro is a father to seven children, with his adoptive daughter Drena, 51, being the eldest of his brood.

De Niro has also become a father to four grandchildren, one of whom passed away last July, through his offspring.

Earlier this year, the Raging Bull actor revealed to PEOPLE that he sees “a lot of similarity” between himself and Gia, and added: “[When I] look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment.”

He also spoke about the bizarre nature of the little one’s relationship with her older nieces and nephews.

(Getty Images)

“The kids all get a big kick out of her,” he said. “The grandkids even. She’s their aunt— [and] they’re about to be teenagers!”

De Niro and Chen were first linked in 2021 after meeting on the set of his 2015 film The Intern.

Chen is a martial arts instructor, with dozens of gold medals and world titles to her name.

She was born into a kung-fu family, as the daughter of Grandmaster William C.C. Chen.

