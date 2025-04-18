Netflix has just added a big new Western series

The show is already earning comparisons to Yellowstone.

Netflix has just added Ransom Canyon, a new 10-part Western series starring Josh Duhamel (Transformers) and Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights).

Created by April Blair (who worked on Netflix hits Wednesday and You), the show is based on a series of novels by Jodi Thomas and is set in the titular Texas town.

It follows three ranching family dynasties locked in a contest for control of the land as “their lives and legacies are threatened by outside forces intent on destroying their way of life”.

“At the centre of it all is stoic rancher Staten Kirkland (Duhamel), who is healing from heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance,” the plot synopsis adds.

“Staten’s only glimmer of hope rests in the eyes and heart of Quinn O’Grady (Kelly), longtime family friend and owner of the local dancehall.

“But as the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past. Vice tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home, and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him.”

Co-starring Eoin Macken (La Brea) and James Brolin (Westworld), Ransom Canyon is earning positive reviews for the most part from critics – with many comparing it to the smash-hit Yellowstone thanks to its focus on ranchers and its soapy plotlines.

You can read a sample of some of the glowing write-ups for Ransom Canyon below:

Collider: “Netflix’s new Western romance series is perfect escapism.”

FandomWire: “The romance of the story keeps you invested, along with Josh Duhamel being the perfect empathetic cowboy lost in his ways, making the series good enough to warrant a binge.”

ScreenRant: “I think Netflix has officially found its own well-crafted and addictive version of Yellowstone.”

TheWrap: “Netflix’s delightful cowboy soap could fill TV’s Yellowstone void.”

Ransom Canyon is streaming in its entirety on Netflix now.