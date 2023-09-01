Prime Video has just added 12 huge movies to its library

Prime Video has given us a dozen movies to enjoy while we wait for the weather to get better…

Here we go, Prime Video with another batch of big movies to enjoy from your couch/bed/wherever you want to watch them, we’re not here to judge!

THE ACCOUNTANT

Ben Affleck is the autistic assassin accountant (AAA!) in this bizarre action thriller drama. It has amassed a mega cult following in the years since it was released, so maybe you’ll love it too.

ANNA

Writer/director Luc Besson tries to recapture the magic of Leon The Professional, La Femme Nikita and Lucy with this action thriller. He tries and fails. Cillian Murphy, Luke Evans and Helen Mirren fill out the substantial supporting cast.

GET SMART

A big budget remake of a 1960s comedy spy show, with Steve Carrell, Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson and James Caan. It is the dictionary definition of average.

GRAVITY

Sandra Bullock and George Clooney headline this eye-popping sci-fi disaster movie, as two astronauts stuck above Earth after their spacecraft is destroyed by orbiting debris.

GREATEST DAYS

Ireland’s own Aisling Bea stars in this jukebox musical based on the songs of Take That. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 75%, chances are you’ll enjoy it.

HANGMAN

We recently wrote about the beginning of the end for some of our acting heroes, and this serial killer thriller is one of the more recent duds on Al Pacino’s CV.

THE MASK

Jim Carrey released this, Dumb & Dumber, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective all within the same year. What an incredible run.

THE PRESTIGE

He’s still in the spotlight following Oppenheimer, so why not check out director Christopher Nolan’s twisty, turny fantasy thriller with Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman. According to some, this is his very best movie.

SE7EN

David Fincher’s serial killer thriller classic, with Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman as two detectives hunting down a murderer who is picking his victims based on the seven deadly sins.

SPOTLIGHT

An all-star cast (Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, John Slattery, Stanley Tucci, Liev Schreiber, Billy Crudup) feature in this Oscar-winning true story about the investigation into child abuse by the Catholic church. The movie’s director pointed out to JOE the movie’s particularly strong reaction with Irish audiences (more on that here).

SULLY

Tom Hanks headlines this dramatic retelling of the pilot who safely landed a crashing passenger jet on to Hudson River.

WOMEN TALKING

Arguably 2023’s most important movie, and it is currently a Prime Video exclusive.