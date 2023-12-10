Nigel Farage makes it into I’m A Celeb final

He’s in the final three

Nigel Farage has made it into final of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The former UKIP leader will be in Sunday’s final alongside former boxer Tony Bellew and Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

On Saturday evenings show, This Morning presenter Josie Gibson was voted out of the jungle by the public.

Josie kept the whole Camp giggling and even faced a huntsman or two 🕷 Doing it for the girls, our Bristolian beauty is the seventh Campmate to leave the Jungle! 🫶 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/QjaFGJ9cpa — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 9, 2023

After becoming the seventh contestant to leave the camp, Gibson told hosts Ant and Dec: “I’ve surprised myself, I’m stronger than I thought I was.”

Asked about her clashes with First Dates star Fred Sirieix surrounding cooking duties, she said: “Fred is a trained chef so it’s got to be hard for him… and sorry Fred, but everyone preferred my food.”

Farage was one of the headline names to appear in this year’s series of I’m A Celeb, and was reported to have received a record-breaking fee to enter the jungle.

Farage was a controversial addition to this year’s I’m A Celeb cast (ITV)

But his inclusion in the ITV series prompted anger from many, with some saying they would be boycotting the show this year in protest.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! concludes with the finale on Sunday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

