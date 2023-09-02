Search icon

02nd Sep 2023

People are losing it after watching crazy trailer for Korean series dubbed ‘new Squid Game’

Steve Hopkins

The six-part show has an absolutely bonkers premise

Paramount+ has unveiled a trailer for its upcoming thriller series Bargain and boy, is it wild.

Following on the heels of major crossover successes like Parasite and Squid Game, the South Korean show centres around a trafficking ring that lures men to a remote hotel under the guise of sexual encounters only to kidnap them and auction off their organs to the highest bidder.

While one would think that grim premise would be enough to sustain a series, that is only one aspect of the story.

During one of these human organ auctions, the seedy hotel happens to be struck by a catastrophic earthquake, which levels both the building and the playing field for all the different people trapped inside of the crumbling ruins.

Cut off from the outside world, every character – from buyers to sellers to bystanders – is thrown into a desperate struggle to survive not only the earthquake’s wreckage but also the circumstances that brought them to the hotel in the first place.

Expanded from an acclaimed short film from 2015, Bargain features South Korean star Jeon Jong-seo (Burning, Money Heist: Korea) and has already earned some major accolades – winning the Best Screenplay prize at the 2023 Canneseries festival.

It is also set to screen at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival on 9 September, before all of its six episodes are released via Paramount+ in Ireland on 5 October.

