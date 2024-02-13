Netflix viewers just discovering Best Picture-winning film after it lands on platform

‘No wonder it got the Oscar for Best Picture!’

It’s less than a month until the biggest day in the film calendar – the Oscars.

The great and the good of cinema will gather in Los Angeles to see who will bag the Academy Awards, and as usual the night will finish with the award for Best Picture.

The nominees for the awards were announced earlier this month, and many of you will probably be trying to make your way through all the nominations for Best Picture.

Obviously it’s all subjective, but if a film wins the Oscar for Best Picture, you can safely assume it’s pretty damn good.

The winning film is rarely a huge blockbuster though, meaning that many of you may have missed it when it came out in cinemas.

This seems to have been the case for one Best Picture-winner, with Netflix viewers stunned after watching it for the first time following its arrival on the streaming platform.

Green Book won the prestigious award in 2019, and tells the real-life story of pianist Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) who embarks on a series of concert tours through the Deep South in 1962, where he is ferried around by driver and bodyguard Frank ‘Tony Lip’ Vallelonga (Viggo Mortensen).

You can watch the trailer below.

Along with the Oscar for Best Picture, it also won Best Original Screenplay, whilst Ali picked up the award for Best Supporting Actor.

The film is widely recognised as one of the best films of 2018 and holds an audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes score of 91 per cent.

It is now available to stream on Netflix, and many can’t believe the film passed them by when it first came out.

One person wrote: “Green Book movie made my day. Movies like this are rare. Felt connected and moved. No wonder it got the oscar for the best movie of the year.”

Another said: “Only just seen the film Green Book What a great film. Don’t understand how I missed it.”

A third penned: “Green Book (released 2018, but new to netflix) This was such a good film. I watched it last night and it was probably one of the best films I’ve seen in a while.”

Others who are familiar with the film implored others to watch it now that it’s on one of the most popular streaming platforms.

One wrote: “I just noticed that Green Book is on Netflix. It’s just the most thoughtful and beautiful film about friendship. It exemplifies how people who you thought would have nothing in common can form a genuine connection.”

“If you have netflix and you’ve never watched it before, watch Green Book. In my top 10 all time movies. Wonderful movie,” someone else commented.

Related links:

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Remake of horror movie so brutal it was once banned is now streaming on Netflix

Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023 has already started filming season 2