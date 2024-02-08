Search icon

08th Feb 2024

Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023 has already started filming season 2

Stephen Porzio

The Night Agent, which was Netflix’s most watched series of last year, has already began filming its second season.

Released last March, the action thriller show follows Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House where his job is to man a phone that never rings.

That is until the night that it does, proceeding to propel him into a “fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office”.

Co-starring Luciane Buchanan as Rose, Peter’s love interest and a former Silicon Valley CEO, The Night Agent was released to solid reviews – we here at JOE called it “Netflix’s answer to 24”.

On top of this, it racked up a whopping 803,200,000 hours viewed on the streaming service within its first three months of premiering.

This makes it the sixth most watched English-language series on the streamer ever.

And having already confirmed that the The Night Agent would return for another batch of episodes featuring several new cast members, Netflix has revealed that filming has now begun on the show’s sophomore season.

The team behind the series shared a new photo of Basso on set, along with a video of the star flying high in a helicopter to mark the start of production on the new episodes.

Joining the cast for The Night Agent season two is Amanda Warren (The Leftovers), Arienne Mandi (The L Word: Generation Q), Berto Colon (Power Book II: Ghost), Brittany Snow (X), Louis Herthum (Westworld) and Teddy Sears (Masters of Sex).

