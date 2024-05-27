Search icon

27th May 2024

A star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

Simon Kelly

The film has a strong rating of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Listen, the weather is a bit dull, sp we won’t hold it against you if you’re planning on spending this Monday evening inside watching some movies on TV.

In fact, we’re here to facilitate that scenario, by providing you with the best options for tonight, with our pick of the bunch being a star-studded crime thriller – Inside Man.

The 2006 flick from Spike Lee only needs one name to get you excited – Denzel Washington. However, starring alongside him are Clive Owen, Jodie Foster, Christopher Plummer, Willem Dafoe and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Denzel stars as Detective Keith Frazier, the NYPD’s hostage negotiator, assigned to negotiating with the perpetrators of a bank heist on New York’s Wall Street that descends into a hostage situation.

Inside Man has been praised for its smart plot, its twists and particularly the performances of Washington and Foster, who plays a Manhattan power broker who is hired to act as a “fixer” in response to the bank heist.

With an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Inside Man is absolutely worth your time if you love crime thrillers.

The movie remains one of Lee’s most successful films and is a rare example of the iconic director going full Hollywood.

You can check out Inside Man tonight on Film Four at 9 pm or catch it anytime on Netflix.

If you’re looking for something else, here are the other movies on TV tonight

10 Things I Hate About You – Film Four – 7.10 pm
Classic teen rom-com starring Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, based on William Shakespeare’s comedy The Taming of the Shrew.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – BBC1 – 7.45 pm
The final film in the trilogy starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker where multiverses open and very spoilery things happen.

Maggie’s Plan – TG4 – 9.30 pm
Barbie director Greta Gerwig stars in this 2015 rom-com about a woman who wants to have a baby and raise it on her own but her plans get tangled up when she meets a married man (Ethan Hawke).

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome – ITV4 – 10 pm
With Furiosa currently in the cinemas, it’s well worth going back through George Miller’s original trilogy of post-apocalyptic Aussie madness starring Mel Gibson alongside Tina Turner.

Valkyrie – Film Four – 11.45 pm
Tom Cruise stars in this action drama set during WWII about the plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler.

Movies On TV

