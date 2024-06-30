Search icon

Entertainment

30th Jun 2024

Michael J Fox joins Coldplay on stage at Glastonbury

Ryan Price

The surprise appearance left some fans in tears.

Michael J Fox made a guest appearance during Coldplay’s Glastonbury set last night, and performed the hit Fix You with the British band.

The Back to the Future star, who retired from acting in 2020 due to his struggle with Parkinson’s disease, appeared on the stage with an electric guitar amidst a heartwarming introduction from Chris Martin.

“Here’s another legendary Michael, one who just totally rocks with his Chuck Berry riff and the way he punched Biff- ladies and gentlemen please welcome, Michael J Fox,” the frontman announced.

The 63-year-old remained on stage for two songs, and played guitar for both Fix You and Humankind.

Many fans were emotional to see the iconic and much-loved actor for the first time publicly in several years.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 29, and his ability to perform in his profession became more and more hindered by his difficulty in remembering lines.

In a 2023 interview with IndieWire, the Canadian star cited watching Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood as the moment he realised he would have to step away from his career.

“I thought of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” he said. “There’s a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio’s character can’t remember his lines anymore. He goes back to his dressing room and he’s screaming at himself in the mirror. Just freaking insane.”

“I had this moment where I was looking in the mirror and thought, ‘I cannot remember it anymore. Well, let’s move on.’ It was peaceful.”

The image of Fox, guitar in hand, on the Pyramid Stage last night was a sentimental nod to his beloved character Marty McFly from the Back to the Future films.

Viewers watching from home took to social media to express their shock at his appearance, and some found themselves wiping away tears as Fox emphatically played during one of the band’s more emotional songs.

One person wrote: “No f**king WAY is Michael J Fox with Coldplay I’m in tears,” while another commented: “Michael J. Fox is on stage with Coldplay at Glastonbury tonight….and now it’s awfully dusty in here.”

The comedian Al Foran posted: “I’m genuinely confident that literally everyone on the planet universally loves Michael J. Fox, he’s an incredible human being and a childhood hero to so many, what a lovely touch from Coldplay.”

Another added: “The inspirational Michael J Fox joining Coldplay for Fix You at Glastonbury – absolutely beautiful.”

Whether you’re a Coldplay fan or not, nobody can argue against the spectacle of light and feel good energy they provided to the droves of music fans at Worthy Farm last night.

It’s the band’s fifth time headlining the iconic festival, and Chris Martin expressed his love for the occasion and expressed his gratitude towards the festival’s founder, Sir Michael Eavis.

“This is our favourite thing to do on earth, so thank you for letting us do it here,” he said.  “We just want to thank you (Eavis), as humans go you’re the best of all sorts, you’re a musical charmer, you’re the world’s greatest farmer. Whoever got knighted wearing shorts? Thank you Michael, we love you.”

Topics:

BBC,Coldplay,Entertainment,Glastonbury,Michael J Fox

