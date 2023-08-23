Metal singer pauses show after scaring girl in front row

‘We may be dark, but let me share a secret with you, sometimes darkness can show you the light’

A heavy metal singer has been praised after he paused a concert to comfort a little girl in the front row who became a bit overwhelmed.

David Draiman is the lead singer of Disturbed, who are currently performing their Take Back Your life Tour.

The heavy metal band are best known for songs such as ‘The Sound of Silence’ and ‘Down with the Sickness’, and Draiman has been the lead vocalist since 1996.

Like most metal bands, their shows are loud and intense, and not the sort of place you might expect to see a young child having the time of their life.

So when Draiman spotted a girl who had been singing along to all their songs at the very front of the crowd with her family, he decided to invite her on stage with him.

But this caused the youngster to panic a bit and she started crying. When Draiman saw she was upset, he decided to halt the show and give her some words of comfort.

Sharing the heartwarming moment in a clip on TikTok, the band wrote: “Everyone who comes to a Disturbed concert is welcome and accepted and loved,” as well as adding #familyaffair.

Draiman gets the crowd to “say hello to Sophia” before telling her: “It’s okay, baby, it’s okay. I didn’t mean to scare you.

“You okay? You promise?”

He then tells the crowd: “I love, absolutely love that Disturbed concerts have become a family affair.

“I love it. And this little girl has been singing her heart out the entire show. She knows so many of the songs.”

Draiman went on to say that his son was backstage and that everyone is “welcome and accepted and loved” at a Disturbed concert.

And it seemed like the whole thing had quite the impact on the singer, who launched into a speech about the “world being hard” but that at the concert, “we are one.”

Returning his attention back to Sophie, he told her: “Besides darling, we may be dark, but let me share a secret with you, sometimes darkness can show you the light.”

After a fist bump with the girl, he returned to stage to carry on the concert.

Many have praised Draiman for his handling of the situation.

On Reddit, one person said he is a “fantastic human being,” with another writing: “I didn’t think I could like him more.”

Someone else described Disturbed as a “bunch of wholesome metal dads.”

Related links:

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day

Drake urges crowd to stop throwing bras at him because son is present

Tyson Fury explains why all three of his sons have the same name