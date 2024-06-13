Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

The 43-year-old has four kids with rapper Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has complained that spending her birthday with her kids was “torturous”, and joked that she didn’t get to do any of the things that she wanted to do.

The reality star turned 43 last week, and revealed during the latest episode of The Kardashians that she ended up having two celebrations to mark her special day.

In this week’s instalment of the popular Disney+ series, the mother of four pays a visit to her mother Kris Jenner, and while she talks excitedly about an “epic party” that she enjoyed with friends, she adds that her ‘real’ birthday with her kids was “torturous”.

Kim continues: “I thought that on my birthday I would have a day to myself. I was stuck doing everything that everyone else wanted to do.”

She added: “I was stuck watching YouTube unboxing videos on my birthday. I had a FIFA tournament. Color Me Mine. You should see the ugly thing I made. Like this is not what I wanted to be doing on my birthday.

“I need to sit my kids down and be like, ‘This isn’t Mother’s Day. Like this is my day. Do you think a Mom wants to go to Color Me Mine one more time? On her birthday?’.”

As Kris laughs, Kim continues: “Whose birthday is it? You know, it was torture. Just make me breakfast. That’s a great birthday.”

The next scene in the episode shows Kim speaking to camera, as the show’s producer asks: “What would your perfect birthday have been?”

Kim answers: “To lock my door, not get out of my bed, and eat cookies and cream ice cream all day long. That’s what would have been my dream. But no. No one cares about my dreams. Not four kids at least.”

Considering Kim recently revealed that she once flew from Los Angeles to Paris for a slice of her favourite cheesecake, having kids probably means that those kinds of mad, spur of the moment trips are no longer possible.

Season five of The Kardashians dropped last month, with new episodes being released weekly.

Kim goes on to commend her sisters Khloe and Kourtney on their style of parenting, saying: “I’m gonna get my s**t together and I’m gonna be a f***ing drill sergeant, like Khloe is so tough.

“I’d say I’m like half of a Khloe parenter and half of a Kourtney parenter,” she adds. “Kourtney is like, ‘It’s all love, do what you want,’ you know, but then I also get Khloe, and I get that order, but it’s difficult for me to be a really strict parent.”

Over the course of their ten-year relationship, Kim and Kanye West welcomed four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Though the once loved-up couple are no longer together, it’s clear that they continue to take their roles as co-parents very seriously.

Related Links:

Kim Kardashian once flew from LA to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake

Taylor Swift responds to criticism after report claims she has highest private jet emissions

Scientist finally crack mystery of if sharks can sleep

Saudi Arabia unveils new plans for futuristic ‘line’ city which will house nine million people

Researchers want to give grey squirrels contraception to stop overpopulation