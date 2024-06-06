Kim Kardashian once flew from LA to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake

The reality star was pregnant with her second child at the time and put it down to ‘pregnancy cravings’.

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she once flew all the way from her home in Los Angeles to Paris in order to get a slice of her favourite cheesecake.

The model and socialite revealed the outlandish event in an interview with American journalist Andre Leon Talley during an interview for a Vogue podcast back in 2015.

Kim said that she was several months pregnant with her son Saint West at the time, and had a specific craving for the famous cheesecake baked at the 5-star Hotel Costes on Rue de Castiglione in the French capital.

The 43-year-old said: “Have you had their cheesecake there? I don’t like cheesecake and the cheesecake at Hotel Costes…! It’s heaven.

“I flew in, maybe a couple months ago, just to have a last hurrah of all the food that I’m not going to be able to have for a while,” she added.

“And I get there, and they tell me they didn’t have it. And I was like, ‘You don’t understand! I leave tomorrow!’.

“I think I flew for one night… And they said ‘Okay, we’re going to get it! And they got it and it really made my day’.”

Kim added that eating is her “favourite thing to do” when she’s in Paris.

“It’s just the ambiance,” Kim said, adding that she likes ‘Le Avenue’ and ‘a hamburger spot called Ferdi’s’ which have churros, which she declares to be her favourite dessert.

Considering Taylor Swift was criticised recently for being the ‘worst offending celebrity’ when it comes to private jet CO2 emissions, Kim Kardashian was pretty brave to announce to the world that she hopped on a jet and travelled halfway across the world just to inhale a cheesecake.

Kylie Jenner was also slammed a couple of years back for routinely taking trips on her private jet for minutes at a time. But it turns out that Jenner is not even in the top 10 when it comes to celebrities and their private jet usage.

The report was conducted in 2022 by a market research company called Yard.

Other notable names on the list include Jay Z, boxer Floyd Mayweather, director Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, Oprah and Travis Scott.

