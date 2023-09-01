Jonah Hill snorted so much fake cocaine on Wolf of Wall Street set he had to be hospitalised

He has thanked Martin Scorsese for pushing him ‘over the edge’

Jonah Hill has revealed that he was hospitalised with bronchitis after filming Wolf of Wall Street.

The American actor, who has recently released the therapy documentary Stutz on Netflix, said he ended up with a severe respiratory condition after snorting too much vitamin D powder during filming.

Appearing on US talk show Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons back in 2016, he revealed: “I did so much fake cocaine in Wolf Of Wall Street I got bronchitis for three weeks. I had to be hospitalised.

“It’s vitamin powder but it doesn’t matter because if you ingest that much matter into your lungs, you will get very sick.

“We were literally doing fake coke for, like, seven months, every day. I never had more vitamin D in my entire life; I could have lifted a car over my f****** head.”

Opening up about how he got into character, he added: “It’s interesting pretending to be on drugs.

“I’ll use music. I’ll make a playlist for every scene, so I’ll try to make, like, music that [makes me feel] jittery and chaotic… and then just drink a ton of coffee and Red Bull.”

As well as sending him to the emergency department, Hill’s role in the 2013 flick helped him earn the enviable title of actor with most swear words on film.

Hill managed to drop more expletives than Samuel L Jackson to claim the top spot.

He shared a screenshot from an article about his swearing on Instagram, writing: “So many people to thank. @martinscorsese_ thanks for pushing me over the edge. And of course the great @samuelljackson. Humbled.

“Also ‘new report’? Lol what team of scientists cracked this one?”

The article he’d screenshotted was from The Wrap, which referenced analysis from research group Buzz Bingo called ‘Profanity on Film’.

According to the research, he has used bad language a total of 376 times throughout his filmography, while super sweary guy Jackson trails behind with 301. Motherf*****.

