Search icon

Entertainment

28th May 2024

Jennifer Coolidge says playing ‘Stifler’s mom’ in American Pie helped her bed ‘200 people’

JOE

American Pie

The White Lotus star got candid about her time playing American Pie’s resident MILF

Comedy star Jennifer Coolidge has revealed an unexpected perk of playing one of her most iconic roles, explaining how portraying Stifler’s Mom in the American Pie films helped her get a lot of “sexual action”.

Despite appearing in a number of iconic comedy movies throughout the years – notably those helmed by American satirist and Spinal Tap guitarist Christopher Guest – Coolidge, now 60, scored her breakout role by playing mom to Sean William Scott’s frat-boy Stifler in 1999’s raunchy teen hit American Pie.

In addition to being the object of obsession for all of Stifler’s high-school pals, Coolidge’s role as the character’s attractive mum also helped popularise the term ‘MILF’, which for those who don’t know, stands for ‘Mum I’d like to F*ck’.

In an interview about HBO’s hit series The White Lotus, Coolidge sat down with Variety and briefly opened up about playing her iconic comedy role. Specifically about how it has helped her boost her credentials in the bedroom.

“Ya know, I got a lot of play being a MILF,” said Coolidge, speaking to the outlet about her time working on this popular teen movie franchise.

“And I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie. There was so many benefits to doing that movie … There would be, like, 200 people that I would never have slept with.”

Coolidge starred in four American Pie movies between 1999 and 2012, leading all the way to her final appearance (so far) in American Reunion.

In addition to the American Pie series, Coolidge has also starred in Legally Blonde and its sequel and episodes of Sex and the City.

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth On UK Vs Australia And Survival Strategy – Furiosa Mad Max Interview

Related links:

Topics:

american pie,Film,Films,Jennifer Coolidge,Stifler's Mom

RELATED ARTICLES

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

Awkward

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

By JOE

Boy bullied over dwarfism stars in new Mad Max film

Chris Hemsworth

Boy bullied over dwarfism stars in new Mad Max film

By JOE

George Lucas slams Hollywood for ‘just doing sequels’ and having ‘no original thinking’

Entertainment

George Lucas slams Hollywood for ‘just doing sequels’ and having ‘no original thinking’

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Lily Allen says her husband David Harbour controls her phone

Lily Allen says her husband David Harbour controls her phone

By Nina McLaughlin

One of 2024’s best TV shows is now available to stream at home

One of 2024’s best TV shows is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Nicki Minaj holds moment of silence for ‘dear friend’ Princess Diana

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj holds moment of silence for ‘dear friend’ Princess Diana

By Charlie Herbert

Fans lose it after Lionel Messi is heard speaking English in Bad Boys trailer 

bad boys

Fans lose it after Lionel Messi is heard speaking English in Bad Boys trailer 

By Callum Boyle

Eamonn Holmes breaks silence after announcing divorce from Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes breaks silence after announcing divorce from Ruth Langsford

By Charlie Herbert

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

Tom Cruise

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Man United and INEOS given deadline to avoid Europa League axe

Europa League

Man United and INEOS given deadline to avoid Europa League axe

By Callum Boyle

Billionaire plans to take sub to Titanic site to prove it’s safer after OceanGate disaster

Atlantic Ocean

Billionaire plans to take sub to Titanic site to prove it’s safer after OceanGate disaster

By Charlie Herbert

Pope Francis apologises for using derogatory term for gay men

Pope Francis apologises for using derogatory term for gay men

By Nina McLaughlin

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

Football

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

By Callum Boyle

‘Osama Bin Lager’ beer sells out after it goes viral

Beer

‘Osama Bin Lager’ beer sells out after it goes viral

By Charlie Herbert

Lily Allen says her husband David Harbour controls her phone

Lily Allen says her husband David Harbour controls her phone

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Marcus Rashford says he’s taking break from social media

Football

Marcus Rashford says he’s taking break from social media

By Callum Boyle

Jeremy Clarkson says teenagers should work on farms instead of national service

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson says teenagers should work on farms instead of national service

By Charlie Herbert

One of 2024’s best TV shows is now available to stream at home

One of 2024’s best TV shows is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Brazilian club announce signing of Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Brazilian club announce signing of Erling Haaland

By Callum Boyle

Nicki Minaj holds moment of silence for ‘dear friend’ Princess Diana

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj holds moment of silence for ‘dear friend’ Princess Diana

By Charlie Herbert

Fans lose it after Lionel Messi is heard speaking English in Bad Boys trailer 

bad boys

Fans lose it after Lionel Messi is heard speaking English in Bad Boys trailer 

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories