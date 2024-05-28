The White Lotus star got candid about her time playing American Pie’s resident MILF

Comedy star Jennifer Coolidge has revealed an unexpected perk of playing one of her most iconic roles, explaining how portraying Stifler’s Mom in the American Pie films helped her get a lot of “sexual action”.

Despite appearing in a number of iconic comedy movies throughout the years – notably those helmed by American satirist and Spinal Tap guitarist Christopher Guest – Coolidge, now 60, scored her breakout role by playing mom to Sean William Scott’s frat-boy Stifler in 1999’s raunchy teen hit American Pie.

In addition to being the object of obsession for all of Stifler’s high-school pals, Coolidge’s role as the character’s attractive mum also helped popularise the term ‘MILF’, which for those who don’t know, stands for ‘Mum I’d like to F*ck’.

In an interview about HBO’s hit series The White Lotus, Coolidge sat down with Variety and briefly opened up about playing her iconic comedy role. Specifically about how it has helped her boost her credentials in the bedroom.

“Ya know, I got a lot of play being a MILF,” said Coolidge, speaking to the outlet about her time working on this popular teen movie franchise.

“And I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie. There was so many benefits to doing that movie … There would be, like, 200 people that I would never have slept with.”

Coolidge starred in four American Pie movies between 1999 and 2012, leading all the way to her final appearance (so far) in American Reunion.

In addition to the American Pie series, Coolidge has also starred in Legally Blonde and its sequel and episodes of Sex and the City.

