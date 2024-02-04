Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates 25 years of being ‘clean and sober’ from addiction

She celebrated the milestone with her many fans

Jamie Lee Curtis has posted on social media to celebrate 25 years since being “clean and sober” following a battle with addiction.

Curtis has previously opened up about her addiction to opioids.

Back in 2019, the Knives Out star told Variety revealed she had been taking painkiller Vicodin when she was given the medicine after undergoing plastic surgery.

She then ended up having “a 10-year run” with the drug while nobody else realised what she was doing.

The Halloween star added: “I was the wildly controlled drug addict and alcoholic. I never did it when I worked. I never took drugs before 5 p.m. I never, ever took painkillers at 10 in the morning. It was that sort of late afternoon and early evening.

“I like to refer to it as the warm-bath feeling of an opiate. It’s like the way you naturally feel when your body is cool, and you step into a warm bath, and you sink into it. That’s the feeling for me, what an opiate gave me, and I chased that feeling for a long time.

In 1998 a friend caught Curtis taking five pills at once and since then, the actress has been on a journey to recovery.

As of February 3, the star celebrated 25 years of being clean and sober.

Posting to Instagram, she said: “25 years clean and sober. One day at a time. 9,125 of them. What’s inside, as my old friend Adam sang, is a sense of calm, serenity, purpose and the greatest feeling that I am not alone. That many others share the same disease and solution. For all those struggling with addiction and shame, there are others out here who care. My hand in yours. Our hands in yours. XO JLC.”

Plenty of people celebrated her achievements in the comments, with one person saying: “Congrats! Not there yet! But holding strong for 5 years now!!

“Congratulations Jamie. As someone who became sober himself, I know it can be hard at times resisting the urge to take a drink now and then. Keep it up Jamie,” added a second.

Another wrote: “Incredible! Wow! Such an inspiration Congrats!”

