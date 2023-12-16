Search icon

16th Dec 2023

ITV bosses ‘pulling hair out’ after Cat Deeley ‘turns down This Morning job’

JOE

Cat Deeley has ‘declined’ the opportunity to replace Holly Willoughby on ‘This Morning’.

Yesterday, there were reports that she and Ben Shepard were set to take the helm of the mid-morning talk show and were in talks of signing major contracts with ITV.

However, it is believed that the media personality has opted to return to her former role as presenter on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ in the US instead.

Cat and Ben were reportedly top choices to replace Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as the new full-time presenters of the show.

However, the Daily Mail now reports that Cat has rejected this opportunity.

Last month, the host proved majorly successful with viewers, who urged show bosses to hire her as a permanent host.

Cat Deeley is brilliant and I’m glad to see Wonkey Donkey #thismorning pic.twitter.com/fqOXHsPwjQ— Danni Dyer 🤌🏼 (@nursedoubled) November 13, 2023

Cat deeley is a breath of fresh air ,sign her up permanently— rocktheboat23 (@rocktheboat231) November 15, 2023

A source told the outlet that ITV bosses are ‘gutted’ by the job rejection, having been impressed by her performance as guest presenter last month.

“There are a lot of people pulling their hair out right now,” the source told the outlet.

“The relaunch date was supposed to be in January but that is no way going to happen now. Cat was the answer.

“She would have been an absolute triumph but they just couldn’t make it work. Now it is a case of back to the drawing board to decide a new plan of action,” they added.

The American dance competition, which Cat has hosted since 2005, had its production halted due to COVID-19.

However, it was unexpectedly rebooted this month and filming is planned to get back up and running in early spring next year and run until June.

