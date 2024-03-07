One of the most underrated action movies of all time is on TV tonight

True action film lovers will be aware of this fact.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Thursday, 7 March) is The Last Boy Scout, the 1991 action movie starring Bruce Willis and Damon Wayans.

Directed by the late and great Tony Scott (Man on Fire, True Romance) and written by Shane Black (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, The Nice Guys), it centres around a washed-up private investigator (Willis) and a scandalised American football star (Wayans) who team-up together.

This is to uncover a political conspiracy involving both of their former employers.

Also featuring Halle Berry in an early role, The Last Boy Scout – like Scott’s other action classic Man on Fire – did okay at the box office but received mixed reviews from critics.

In the years since, however, the film has amassed a devoted cult following thanks to the chemistry between its two leads, its darkly funny script and its stylish direction.

The Last Boy Scout is airing on TV on Quest at 9pm and is also available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, the Sky Store and Rakuten TV.

The Last of the Mohicans – Film4 – 9pm

“You stay alive, no matter what occurs! I will find you! No matter how long it takes, no matter how far. I will find you!”

Green Book – BBC Four – 9pm

Mahershala Ali is pianist Don Shirley and Viggo Mortensen is the bodyguard assigned to protect him as the musician tours the Deep South in the ’60s in this Oscar Best Picture winner.

What Women Want – Comedy Central – 9pm

A cocky, chauvinistic advertising executive magically acquires the ability to hear what women are thinking.

Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt star in this romantic comedy from director Nancy Meyers (Something’s Gotta Give).

Christine – Legend – 10.50pm

This very good ’80s horror sees legendary horror filmmaker John Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing) adapt a novel by legendary horror writer Stephen King (Carrie, The Shining).