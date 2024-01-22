‘Gripping’ UK psychological thriller is perfect thing to watch if you loved Fool Me Once

The perfect thing to provide you with your thriller fix if you’ve finished Harlan Coben’s series

A UK psychological thriller with a stellar cast from a few years is getting rave reviews from people.

Starring Paul Mescal and Emmett J Scanlan – who of course had a starring role in Fool Me Once – The Deceived tells the story of a young Cambridge student who falls in love with her Irish lecturer.

She then follows him to Donegal, where a tragic and suspicious death takes place, and she starts to doubt everything she knew about him and her own mind.

Co-created by Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee and Tobias Beer, the ensemble cast of also includes Derry Girls alum Eleanor Methven, Ian McElhinney and Louisa Harland, alongside Catherine Walker (A Dark Song), Dempsey Bovell (Young Wallander), Lloyd Everitt (The Sandman) and Shelly Cohn (Bridgerton).

But while you may have expected a series like this to be a BBC or ITV production, it was actually made by Channel 5 and was aired by the same channel in 2020.

It is also available to stream on Netflix, and their synopsis reads: “A student’s illicit affair with her married professor takes a sinister turn when a shocking death makes her question their love — and her sanity.”

Many have been hooked by the show as they continue to get their thriller fix, with one person writing: “Hold the phone! So Emmett J Scanlan in The Deceived on Netflix is his best work yet. Bravo!”

Another said: “If anyone needs something to watch The Deceived on Netflix is unbelievable.”

“The Deceived on Netflix has got me hoooooooked,” a third wrote.

“The Deceived on @netflix is giving me shivers,” a fourth put.

A fifth wrote: “Watch The Deceived on Netflix it’s nuts.”

Along with Netflix, The Deceived is also available to watch on My5.

