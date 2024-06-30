Kevin Costner says he ‘makes movies for men’

The Yellowstone star says he knows his target audience.

Actor and director Kevin Costner has stated that he ‘makes movies for men’.

The 69-year-old rose to fame during the 1980’s playing very physical and masculine characters in films such as The Untouchables and The Bodyguard.

While promoting his new film Horizon: An American Saga Part One, Costner appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, where he opened up about how he navigates gender relations in his work as a director and writer.

“Whenever you start writing, you start writing and you go, ‘Where’s the woman?’ It just drove the story in every plot line. I hardly couldn’t conceive of a scene that didn’t involve women or a young girl raised by a strong woman,” Kevin said.

He clarified: “I make movies for men. That’s what I do. But I won’t make a movie unless I have strong women characters, and that’s how I’ve conducted my career.

“I think that’s why I have a good following. I thank you women for dragging your men here. it was a Western after all.

“I just can’t conceive of a movie without having [strong women],” he added.

Costner has won two Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director in recent years, and he appears as a triple threat in Horizon, where he writes, directs and stars.

The film chronicles 15 years of life in the American West, led by Kevin’s grumpy loner, Hayes Ellison, and also starring Sienna Miller, Jena Malone, Ella Hunt and Abbey Lee.

Costner’s real-life son, Hayes, also appears in what is scheduled to be a four-part franchise.