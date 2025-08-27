Search icon

News

27th Aug 2025

Louis Theroux to explore the impact of online misogyny on young boys in new documentary

Ava Keady

It comes after the Netflix phenomenon Adolescence opened up conversation on the topic.

Louis Theroux is set to explore the impact of online misogyny on young boys in a new documentary.

The doc is set to come after the Netflix phenomenon Adolescence opened up conversation on the topic.

The four-part series was released earlier this year and explored the misogyny young people are exposed to online.

It followed the story of Jamie (Owen Cooper) who murdered his classmate Katie (Emilia Holliday).

The harrowing series sparked major conversation online between the public, celebrities, parents, and politicians.

Now, the journalist behind the Mindhouse production company is developing a new documentary looking into the impact of online misogyny on young boys.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “It makes sense to produce a documentary looking at this deeply uncomfortable area, particularly in the wake of the drama which stunned the nation.

“Having someone of Louis’ calibre spearheading it adds to the heft and will keep the subject matter at the forefront of people’s minds.”

The outlet further noted that the documentary will explore the impact of online personalities such as Andrew Tate.

Theroux also talks to 20-year-old UK vlogger HSTikkyTokky, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan who was suspended from live videos on YouTube last year due to ‘hateful behaviour’, and he has also labelled women ‘things’ and ‘slu*s’ in the past.

On TikTok, Sullivan shared a video of him trying to get the 55-year-old broadcaster arrested while trying to chat to him on the street.

The show is expected to air on Netflix next year.

Topics:

Adolescence,Louis Theroux,Misogyny

