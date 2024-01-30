Search icon

Entertainment

30th Jan 2024

Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan ‘battle it out’ to be next Bond girl

Nina McLaughlin

Casting rumours for the next Bond girl are flying around

Everyone is always talking about who will be the next James Bond, but currently rumours are swirling as to who will be the next female lead in the beloved franchise.

With past Bond girls including Halle Berry, Gemma Arteton and Ursula Andress, it’s fair to say the role is a coveted one.

Well, the bookies seem to have a hunch as two famous faces are leading as favourites.

In the running at the moment is Michelle Keegan and Jodie Comer, with Saoirse Ronan having also thrown her hat into the ring.

Keegan, a former Corrie actress, is a household name in the UK, and her recent leading role in Netflix’s Harlan Coben adaptation, Fool Me Once, has once again landed her in the spotlight.

Comer, on the other hand, has had a bumper few years, with her role in Killing Eve capturing the attention of people across the globe.

James Leyfield, a betting expert at Gambling.com, explained the odds behind the Comer rumours to the Daily Express.

“Jodie Comer is the 6/4 favourite on specials betting sites to be the next female lead in a Bond movie,” he said.

“The actress has had the perfect training ground in the hit BBC spy thriller Killing Eve, for which she landed a Primetime Emmy Award for her superb portrayal of sociopathic assassin Villanelle.

“She could be an ideal Bond Girl, but could be just as effective as the main villain in the next Bond movie,” he concluded.

On Keegan, Leyfield shared: “Michelle, who is 5/2 to be the next Bond Girl, started out in soaps, starring as barmaid Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street for six years.

“That means she already knows how to perfect a martini – shaken, not stirred – but more than that, she could be an ideal MI6 colleague for Bond.”

Other names being floated include Phoebe Dynevor and Marisa Abela, who are both at 4/1 on betting apps.

There are other contenders, though

However, Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has gone one step further and publicly said she would love to take on a role in a Bond film.

Back in 2020, she said that she “would love to do a Bond” movie and has “gone up for big things” in the past, but has lost out on them.

According to Ladbrookes, the 29-year-old has odds of 5/1 to land the job as the next Bond girl.

“Rumours are swirling as to who will be the new Bond girl, and patriotic punters are already showing their support for Saoirse Ronan, who is among the frontrunners to get the coveted role,” Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes told the Irish Mirror.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Referees to be allowed to explain VAR decisions to Premier League fans from next season

Football

Referees to be allowed to explain VAR decisions to Premier League fans from next season

By Callum Boyle

Man launches petition to move leap day from February 29 to June 31

Man launches petition to move leap day from February 29 to June 31

By Nina McLaughlin

Senegal star claims AFCON is ‘corrupt’ after Ivory Coast defeat

Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal star claims AFCON is ‘corrupt’ after Ivory Coast defeat

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Johnny Depp’s lawyers reveal poignant reason why actor refuses to look at Amber Heard in court

Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s lawyers reveal poignant reason why actor refuses to look at Amber Heard in court

By Steve Hopkins

WATCH: We finally meet Starlord’s dad in new trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Disney

WATCH: We finally meet Starlord’s dad in new trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

By Rory Cashin

Reviewer’s warning that ‘fat people’ should avoid The Whale has worried fans

Brendan Fraser

Reviewer’s warning that ‘fat people’ should avoid The Whale has worried fans

By Tobi Akingbade

Matt Lucas hits out at newspaper for constantly calling him ‘egghead’

Alopecia

Matt Lucas hits out at newspaper for constantly calling him ‘egghead’

By Charlie Herbert

MrBeast thinks TikTok will die soon and explains why

Life

MrBeast thinks TikTok will die soon and explains why

By Charlie Herbert

Jonas Blue reviews the best DJ and club scenes from movies

Dance Music

Jonas Blue reviews the best DJ and club scenes from movies

By Wil Jones

Police warn Liverpool fans not to fall for Xabi Alonso scam

Football

Police warn Liverpool fans not to fall for Xabi Alonso scam

By Callum Boyle

Al Hilal player performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration in front of Lionel Messi

Al Hilal

Al Hilal player performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration in front of Lionel Messi

By Callum Boyle

Walter White voted the best TV character of all time

Breaking Bad

Walter White voted the best TV character of all time

By Charlie Herbert

Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith swap darts mid-game

Darts

Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith swap darts mid-game

By Callum Boyle

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

DVD

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

By Kieran Galpin

Man United teammates ‘couldn’t believe’ Marcus Rashford’s behaviour

Manchester United

Man United teammates ‘couldn’t believe’ Marcus Rashford’s behaviour

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

Footage of Inter Miami fans leaving after Lionel Messi is subbed emerges

Football

Footage of Inter Miami fans leaving after Lionel Messi is subbed emerges

By Callum Boyle

Lightning Bolt: Usain Bolt beats Justin Gatlin to win 100m gold (Video)

Athletics

Lightning Bolt: Usain Bolt beats Justin Gatlin to win 100m gold (Video)

By Nooruddean Choudry

Review: The Bluetones – Manchester Ritz – Sep 19

Gig

Review: The Bluetones – Manchester Ritz – Sep 19

By Nooruddean Choudry

Glass Onion is now Netflix’s third most-watched film ever

benoit blanc

Glass Onion is now Netflix’s third most-watched film ever

By Charlie Herbert

Pregnant women could be given £400 in shopping vouchers to help them quit smoking

Finance

Pregnant women could be given £400 in shopping vouchers to help them quit smoking

By Kieran Galpin

Maltesers Truffles and Buttons are officially coming to the UK

Chocolate

Maltesers Truffles and Buttons are officially coming to the UK

By JOE

Load more stories