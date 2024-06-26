Search icon

26th Jun 2024

Channing Tatum says he and Jonah Hill want to make 23 Jump Street

Ryan Price

Fans would love a third instalment of the chaotic comedy.

Channing Tatum has revealed that both he and Jonah Hill are keen on making 23 Jump Street, after plans for a third film had previously been cancelled.

21 Jump Street was developed in 2008 as a spin-off of the Johnny Depp-led TV series which was popular in the 80’s. Screenwriter Michael Bacall turned the comedy right up for the film version, and recruited big names such as Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill and Ice Cube to lead the project on-screen.

The 2012 release was hailed as one of the best comedy films in years, and opened the doors for a follow-up to be released two years later in the form of 22 Jump Street.

Ten years on from that resounding success, fans are crying out for the return of Schmidt and Jenko.

Speaking at a press junket for his new film Fly Me To The Moon, Tatum opened up about the failure of a rumoured Jump Street and Men in Black crossover several years ago.

“There is a project that was written and it’s still the best script that I’ve ever read for a third movie,” he told ComicBook.

“It’s just a lot of bureaucracy, kind of above the line stuff,” the 44-year-old added. “It’s really hard to get it made and we’ve been trying to get it done.

“You know what, I’m going to put some good juju out there and I’m going to say I would love to see 23 Jump Street. I would love to do it with Jonah, and Jonah I know wants to do it. We would love to just get to go play again.”

(Getty Images)

The MIB 23 idea got as far as to have a director signed on, but production on the project never saw the light of day.

A 2014 cyber attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment came close to crippling the company, and one of the pipeline projects that ended up being affected the most was MIB 23.

A hacker group leaked private emails, and within those exposed emails, industry-changing conversations were revealed including plans to bring Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, concepts of an animated Miles Morales film, and the 23 Jump Street and Men in Black crossover idea. 

Two out of those three planned projects ended up materialising.

According to Time magazine, the crossover would have seen Tatum and Hill’s characters as the extraterrestrial government agency’s newest recruits. The Sony leak showed Hill describing the script as “clean and rad and powerful.” 

Men in Black stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones were not expected to join the crossover in any major capacity.

