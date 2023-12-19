Film described as the ‘Rambo of fighting Nazis’ is getting rave reviews

It’s ‘no filler, all killer’

A film that has been described as a cross between John Wick and Rambo is now been shown on several screening platforms to rave reviews.

Sisu captures the story of a solitary gold miner who crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland.

When the soldiers decide to steal his bounty, they quickly discover they just tangled with no ordinary miner.

The elderly Fin, a battle-hardened former commando, embarks on a bloody quest to retrieve his gold – by any means possible.

The resulting film is exceptionally gory as lead actor, Jorma Tommila, exacts his revenge on-screen with enough violence to even make Tarantino squeamish.



Though it’s not for the faint-hearted, the film has been getting rave reviews online with an impressive score of 94 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

If that weren’t enough, fans have also been taking to Twitter (X) to praise the recent release, with one writing: “Just finished Sisu. This film felt like an old school spaghetti western but with some Tarantino style of over the top violence.”

They added: “Was surprised by this one. No filler, all killer (literally)”

Another said it was the “best movie I’ve seen this year.”

Still the best movie I’ve seen this year. pic.twitter.com/lJGGQyVf3L — MartinLuther Lean (@InLeanWeTrust) July 10, 2023

Film School Rejects also compared it to Rambo and said it was ‘the most fun you can have watching Nazis get absolutely destroyed’.

It is available to stream now on Amazon Prime, YouTube and Apple TV for the price of a cinema ticket (£15.99), but you’ll definitely get your money’s worth with the movie.

