Search icon

Entertainment

02nd Feb 2024

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

Charlie Herbert

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

He ‘cringes’ every time he hears it

Eminem is undoubtedly one of the most iconic figures in music, and one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Hundreds of millions of record sales, critically-acclaimed albums, and dozens of awards – there’s not a lot that the Detroit local hasn’t achieved.

But the rapper has deep regrets over one of his most famous songs, to the extent that he has said he never performs it and has apologised for writing it.

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, is known for some pretty dark lyrics and songs, with ‘Stan’ probably the most obvious example that springs to mind.

Whilst this song tells a tragic story of a superfan who kills himself and his girlfriend because Eminem won’t respond to his letters, it isn’t actually based on a real-world figure.

Cleanin’ Out My Closet on the other hand is.

The 2002 song takes aim at his mother Debbie Nelson, and includes lyrics in which he calls her a “selfish b***h,” says he hopes she “burns in hell” and promises that she will never see his daughter Hailie again.

Some of the song’s lyrics include: “My whole life I was made to believe I was sick when I wasn’t, ’til I grew up, now I blew up it makes you sick to your stomach, doesn’t it?”

Another lyric says: “And Haile’s getting so big now, you should see her, she’s beautiful. But you’ll never see her, she won’t even be at your funeral.”

At the time, Eminem blamed his mum for many of the problems he faced during childhood.

But 12 years after the song’s release, he issued an apology with the 2014 single Headlights.

In the song, he raps: “My mom probably got it the worst. The brunt of it, but as stubborn as we are, did I take it too far?

“’Cleaning Out My Closet’ and all them other songs. But regardless, I don’t hate you ‘cause ma. You’re still beautiful to me, ’cause you’re my mom.

“But I’m sorry mama for ‘Cleanin’ Out My Closet,’ at the time I was angry.

“Rightfully maybe so, never meant that far to take it though, ‘cause. Now I know it’s not your fault and I’m not making jokes.

“That song I no longer play at shows and I cringe every time it’s on the radio.”

Headlights mentions a number of alleged incidents between Eminem and his mum, including getting kicked out of the house on Christmas Eve, fighting, and his younger brother Nathan being sent to foster care.

But he seems to offer an olive branch to his mum, apologising for his words, forgiving her and saying that, despite everything, he still loves her.

The lyrics continue: “But ma, I forgive you, so does Nathan yo. All you did, all you said, you did your best to raise us both.

“Foster care, that cross you bare, few may be as heavy as yours. But I love you Debbie Mathers, oh what a tangled web we have.”

He finishes: “And I’m mad I didn’t get the chance to thank you for being my mom and my dad.”

Related links:

“Eminem can’t be considered the greatest rapper of all time because he’s white”

Truth behind ‘Eminem 2024 UK tour’ rumours circulating the internet

Eminem’s child Stevie says they’re in their first serious relationship after coming out as non-binary

Eminem makes history as he becomes the ’10th best selling artist ever’

Topics:

Cleanin out My Closet,Eminem

RELATED ARTICLES

Eminem’s child Stevie says they’re in their first serious relationship after coming out as non-binary

Eminem

Eminem’s child Stevie says they’re in their first serious relationship after coming out as non-binary

By JOE

Eminem’s daughter Alaina says she wants to ‘punch husband in the face’ after just a few months of marriage

Eminem

Eminem’s daughter Alaina says she wants to ‘punch husband in the face’ after just a few months of marriage

By Callum Boyle

Eminem makes history as he becomes the ’10th best selling artist ever’

Eminem

Eminem makes history as he becomes the ’10th best selling artist ever’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Sir David Attenborough has revealed his struggles with memory loss

Blue Planet

Sir David Attenborough has revealed his struggles with memory loss

By Rich Cooper

Love Island viewers shocked by age difference between Gemma and ex-boyfriend Jacques

Entertainment

Love Island viewers shocked by age difference between Gemma and ex-boyfriend Jacques

By Charlie Herbert

Alesha Dixon had an emotional reunion with an old friend on Britain’s Got Talent

Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon had an emotional reunion with an old friend on Britain’s Got Talent

By Orlaith Condon

Tom Hardy on being the next James Bond: “I’d smash it out of the park”

James Bond

Tom Hardy on being the next James Bond: “I’d smash it out of the park”

By Lia Nicholls

EastEnders fans think they heard Stacey tell Big Mo to ‘f**k off’ on last night’s episode

EastEnders

EastEnders fans think they heard Stacey tell Big Mo to ‘f**k off’ on last night’s episode

By James Dawson

Prove you run Baltimore by getting full marks in our quiz on “The Wire”

The Wire

Prove you run Baltimore by getting full marks in our quiz on “The Wire”

By Carl Kinsella

One of 2024’s biggest action shows is now available to stream at home

One of 2024’s biggest action shows is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

Elon Musk

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

By JOE

Man lived for 82 years without ever knowing what a woman looked like

Man lived for 82 years without ever knowing what a woman looked like

By Nina McLaughlin

Saving Private Ryan voted the best war movie ever made

Saving Private Ryan voted the best war movie ever made

By Stephen Porzio

PlayStation Plus announces huge discount price for limited time

PlayStation Plus announces huge discount price for limited time

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

How to eat clean at Nando’s and not wreck your diet

Diet

How to eat clean at Nando’s and not wreck your diet

By Ben Kenyon

This is the fantastic Salford City goal that made Manchester United legends lose their minds (Video)

FA Cup

This is the fantastic Salford City goal that made Manchester United legends lose their minds (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

ITV World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim forced to leave mid-game after mother killed by a truck

2022 Qatar World Cup

ITV World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim forced to leave mid-game after mother killed by a truck

By Charlie Herbert

Latest sales figures suggest people are losing interest in the iPhone…

Apple

Latest sales figures suggest people are losing interest in the iPhone…

By Carl Kinsella

Barack Obama burns Trump whilst reading ‘Mean Tweets’ on Jimmy Kimmel

Barack Obama

Barack Obama burns Trump whilst reading ‘Mean Tweets’ on Jimmy Kimmel

By Carl Anka

Man City make eye-watering ‘player plus cash’ offer for Harry Kane

Daniel Levy

Man City make eye-watering ‘player plus cash’ offer for Harry Kane

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories