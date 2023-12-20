Truth behind ‘Eminem 2024 UK tour’ rumours circulating the internet

It went viral last night

Eminem is without doubt one of the biggest hip hop stars of all time.

After arriving on the scene back in 1998, the Detroit-born self-proclaimed Rap God has readily cemented himself as a legend in his field, becoming one of the best selling artists of all time in the process.

Eminem is 51-years-old at the minute, and while a lot of rappers fall into irrelevance in later life, Slim Shady has only gotten stronger.

His 2020 album Music to be Murdered By was his 11th studio album and his 10th consecutive number-one album.

But the last time Eminem toured the UK was in 2018.

Despite this, rumours of a ‘2024 Revival Tour’ in the UK began circulating on social media late last night as thousands of fans listed themselves as ‘going’.

A Facebook event group claimed Shady was bringing his Revival Tour to Birmingham Resorts World Arena on Friday April 26 and Saturday April 27, 2024.

29,000 people said they were ‘interested’ and users were obviously filled with excitement.

After thousands fell for it, people soon realised that tickets for the event went on sale five years ago.

One woman wrote: “I’m seeing a lot of my friends on facebook *interested* in the Eminem tour on 25th April 2024.

“However tickets went on sale 5 years ago apparently and Birmingham’s arena have no clue he’s turning up.

“Sorry to spoil Christmas (ps I fell for it too, the w**kers).”

Another person wrote: “The amount of people that have believed there is a Eminem tour next year (including myself) just shows how fake the internet is and that we literally shouldn’t trust a thing on social media anymore.'”

“Seems everyone’s sharing or declaring an interest in an Eminem tour that he did 5 years ago,” a third commented.

As if this wasn’t confirmation enough that there’s no new dates coming up, the Birmingham Mail even got a comment from Resorts World who said that nothing was confirmed for the time being.

