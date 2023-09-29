Eminem makes history as he becomes the ’10th best selling artist ever’

He’s the only 21st Century artist in the top 10

Eminem has entered the top 10 of the best selling music artists of all time, according to a ranking system that collates data from the industry.

Chart Masters uses its methodology to accurately estimate the success of any artist, across all formats, and determine their rankings using two systems.

The first one they use is a CSPC (commensurate sales to popularity concept) method to give balance to the different types of record that an artist has sold, and the second system is an ASR (artist success rate) model.

These two algorithms are then combined with more straightforward figures such as studio albums, LPs, physical units sold, digital singles sold, and streams to create a list of the highest-selling artists of all time.

And, in this ranking, Eminem has entered the top 10 in history.

The Detroit rapper had been stuck in 11th behind Led Zeppelin, but has now overtaken the band with his 207,262,000 sales.

He’s got some way to go to reach the top spot though, which is predictably occupied by the Beatles with 423,619,000 sales.

There’s no surprises in second and third, which are Michael Jackson (338 million) and Elvis Presley (321 million), with Queen and Madonna rounding off the top five. in fourth and fifth respectively.

The other artists in the top 10 are The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Frank Sinatra, and Elton John, meaning that Eminem can lay claim to being the only 21st Century artist amongst the elite group.

He’s also streets ahead of the next biggest selling rapper, which is Drake at number 41.

Kanyes West sits at 61 and 2Pac is 73rd.

Over a legendary career, Eminem has released 11 studio albums, 10 of which have reached number here in the UK.

The 50-year-old has also bagged 10 number one singles in the Official Chart.

Related links:

Ed Sheeran fans go wild as he brings Eminem on stage for surprise performance

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

Melle Mel says Eminem ‘wouldn’t make’ a top rappers list if he was Black