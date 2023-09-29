Search icon

News

29th Sep 2023

Eminem makes history as he becomes the ’10th best selling artist ever’

Charlie Herbert

Eminem makes history as he becomes the '10th best selling artist of all time'

He’s the only 21st Century artist in the top 10

Eminem has entered the top 10 of the best selling music artists of all time, according to a ranking system that collates data from the industry.

Chart Masters uses its methodology to accurately estimate the success of any artist, across all formats, and determine their rankings using two systems.

The first one they use is a CSPC (commensurate sales to popularity concept) method to give balance to the different types of record that an artist has sold, and the second system is an ASR (artist success rate) model.

These two algorithms are then combined with more straightforward figures such as studio albums, LPs, physical units sold, digital singles sold, and streams to create a list of the highest-selling artists of all time.

And, in this ranking, Eminem has entered the top 10 in history.

(Getty)

The Detroit rapper had been stuck in 11th behind Led Zeppelin, but has now overtaken the band with his 207,262,000 sales.

He’s got some way to go to reach the top spot though, which is predictably occupied by the Beatles with 423,619,000 sales.

There’s no surprises in second and third, which are Michael Jackson (338 million) and Elvis Presley (321 million), with Queen and Madonna rounding off the top five. in fourth and fifth respectively.

The other artists in the top 10 are The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Frank Sinatra, and Elton John, meaning that Eminem can lay claim to being the only 21st Century artist amongst the elite group.

He’s also streets ahead of the next biggest selling rapper, which is Drake at number 41.

Kanyes West sits at 61 and 2Pac is 73rd.

Over a legendary career, Eminem has released 11 studio albums, 10 of which have reached number here in the UK.

The 50-year-old has also bagged 10 number one singles in the Official Chart.

Related links:

Ed Sheeran fans go wild as he brings Eminem on stage for surprise performance

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

Melle Mel says Eminem ‘wouldn’t make’ a top rappers list if he was Black

Topics:

Eminem,Rap

RELATED ARTICLES

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

Dr Dre

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

By Steve Hopkins

Melle Mel says Eminem ‘wouldn’t make’ a top rappers list if he was Black

Eminem

Melle Mel says Eminem ‘wouldn’t make’ a top rappers list if he was Black

By Charlie Herbert

Hailie Jade’s fiancé spills on how he gained Eminem’s blessing before marriage proposal

Eminem

Hailie Jade’s fiancé spills on how he gained Eminem’s blessing before marriage proposal

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump blasts Theresa May for not taking his advice on Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump blasts Theresa May for not taking his advice on Brexit

By Marc Mayo

Joe Root steps down as England men’s test cricket captain

Cricket

Joe Root steps down as England men’s test cricket captain

By Charlie Herbert

Liverpool fan Macauley Negus found after being reported missing in Madrid

Champions League final

Liverpool fan Macauley Negus found after being reported missing in Madrid

By Simon Lloyd

Channel 5 praised for showing The Emoji Movie instead of Queen’s funeral

Channel 5

Channel 5 praised for showing The Emoji Movie instead of Queen’s funeral

By April Curtin

Man who farted in police officer’s face jailed for 34 months

Beer

Man who farted in police officer’s face jailed for 34 months

By Kieran Galpin

Elton John secures first number one in 16 years

Dua Lipa

Elton John secures first number one in 16 years

By Charlie Herbert

Benidorm co-stars get engaged five years after ITV series ended

Benidorm co-stars get engaged five years after ITV series ended

By Joseph Loftus

‘Bully type dog’ tasered and put in wheelie bin by police after attacking two people

dog attack

‘Bully type dog’ tasered and put in wheelie bin by police after attacking two people

By JOE

Man denied entry to sports game after trying to take his ’emotional support alligator’

Alligator

Man denied entry to sports game after trying to take his ’emotional support alligator’

By Charlie Herbert

BBC release trailer of Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile

BBC release trailer of Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix has just added a brilliant hidden gem action thriller

Angelina Jolie

Netflix has just added a brilliant hidden gem action thriller

By Rory Cashin

JLS singer Aston Merrygold and his wife Sarah are expecting baby three

JLS singer Aston Merrygold and his wife Sarah are expecting baby three

By Kat O'Connor

MORE FROM JOE

Rio Ferdinand linked with sporting director job at Manchester United

Football

Rio Ferdinand linked with sporting director job at Manchester United

By Wayne Farry

The German FA had something to say about Joe Bennet’s tackle on Leroy Sané

Cardiff City

The German FA had something to say about Joe Bennet’s tackle on Leroy Sané

By Reuben Pinder

Swansea fans angered by Renato Sanches’ poorly timed tweet

Renato Sanches

Swansea fans angered by Renato Sanches’ poorly timed tweet

By Simon Lloyd

Benfica goalkeeper reveals what classy Romelu Lukaku told him after error

Benfica

Benfica goalkeeper reveals what classy Romelu Lukaku told him after error

By Darragh Murphy

Floyd Mayweather ‘tried to jump’ Jake Paul

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather ‘tried to jump’ Jake Paul

By Charlie Herbert

Mark Hunt has a novel punishment in mind for Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar

Mark Hunt has a novel punishment in mind for Brock Lesnar

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories