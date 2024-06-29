Search icon

29th Jun 2024

Elton John confirms he will never tour again

Ryan Price

The pop icon headlined Glastonbury Festival last summer.

Elton John has announced that he will never tour again because he wants to focus on his family.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight this week, the Tiny Dancer singer that he has no plans to tour the world in the future, because he wants to “be present” for the next few years of his son’s lives.

The 77-year-old appeared on the programme to promote the sale of numerous items of clothing from his legendary wardrobe in order to raise money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in conjunction with Pride Month.

Elton shares two sons with husband David Furnish – Zachary Jackson, 13, and Elijah Joseph, 11 – and when the reporter asked him if he would ever go back on tour and play to his adoring fans across the globe, he swiftly responded: “No.”

Furnish then explained: “We’ve got our sons, you know, they’re getting into their teenage years now.

“We don’t want to miss anything. We want to be present for that. It’s sort of a key decade, I think, in a child’s life,” he continued. “He’s been doing it for 60 years. So it’s nice to have that time to spend at home with family.”

The Middlesex-born performer wrapped up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Stockholm, Sweden in July 2023, and hasn’t taken to a stage since.

On the night, he thanked fans for being his “lifeblood” and told them that they would remain in his “head, heart and soul.”

The tour was one of the highest-grossing concert tours ever, with Billboard reporting it as the first tour to reach ticket sales of $900m (£701m).

The five-time Grammy award winning singer paid tribute to his band and crew, some of whom have toured with him throughout the years.

“They’re really incredible,” he said, “and they are the best, I tell you, the best.”

Elton dedicated Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me to them, his crew and his family.

He also received a video message from Coldplay during the performance, with Chris Martin saying: “From all the bands and artists you’ve helped and inspired, we love you so much.

“We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for the Aids Foundation, anytime you’ve been kind to anybody,” he added.

In January of this year, John and Furnish celebrated the 11th birthday of their son Elijah, and posted a heartwarming picture and caption on Instagram.

Furnish wrote: “Happy Birthday to our beautiful son Elijah. Can’t believe you’re 11!

“You fill our hearts with so much love and laughter. We love you.

“Papa and Daddy xo.”

