Fans are losing it at Conor McGregor’s acting debut as first trailer for Roadhouse drops

McGregor seems to have a bigger role than expected, with the leaked trailer setting the MMA fighter up as the action movie’s main villain.

A leaked trailer has hit the web for the remake of Road House, showing Jake Gyllenhaal stepping into Patrick Swayze’s shoes and Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor making his acting debut.

Described as an “adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic”, it centres around an ex-UFC fighter named Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor star in the Road House trailer

Directed by Doug Liman – known for helming The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow and Mr and Mrs Smith – McGregor seems to have a bigger role than expected with the teaser for the remake setting him up as a henchman hired to threaten Dalton and the movie’s main villain.

One part of the trailer sees the MMA fighter entering the central roadhouse and shouting: “Hey fellas, looks like you’re having a smashing night!” as he proceeds to smash up the venue with a golf club.

Also appearing in the remake are Billy Magnussen (Game Night), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Jessica Williams (Shrinking) and Lukas Gage (The White Lotus).

The 2024 version of Road House will be released globally on Prime Video on 21 March.