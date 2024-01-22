Search icon

News

22nd Jan 2024

Will Ferrell admits he had ‘zero knowledge’ of trans community before best friend of 30 years came out

Nina McLaughlin

Will Ferrell is opening up about how he navigated his best friend coming out as trans

The actor’s latest project is a documentary called Will & Harper, which chronicles a road trip taken by the actor with his best friend Harper Steele.

“When Will Ferrell finds out his close friend of 30 years is coming out as a trans woman, the two decide to embark on a cross-country road trip to process this new stage of their relationship in an intimate portrait of friendship, transition, and America,” the official synopsis reads.

Ferrell explained that he had ‘zero ground knowledge’ of the trans community before Harper came out.

The duo have been friends for nearly 30 years after originally meeting while working on Saturday Night Live in 1995.

The 56-year-old comedian revealed that his initial response to Harper’s coming out was ‘how can we help you? What do you need us to do?’

Ferrell opened up about the experience during Variety Studio presented by Audible.

“It was three summers ago in which Harper emailed a lot of her close friends with the headline: ‘Here’s a Weird One’,” he said.

“She went on to explain she was going to transition and we were all, of course, excited to hear the news and surprised to hear the news.

“All of us were extremely supportive and expressed love…but that sort of opened the questions like, ‘how can we help you? What do you need us to do?’”

He praised Harper for allowing him to ‘learn and ask questions’ as he admits he had ‘zero knowledge’ of the trans community beforehand.

“I had met trans people, but I didn’t have anyone personally in my life,” Ferrell continued.

“So this was all new territory for me, which is why I think this film is so exciting for us to kind of put out there in the world.

“It’s a chance all of us in the cis community to be able to ask questions and also just to listen and be there as a friend to discuss this journey.”

Harper said of the film: “It tells the story of a cis friend of a trans person who has to transition himself.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Ronaldo Nazario snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names his eight greatest footballers of all-time

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo Nazario snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names his eight greatest footballers of all-time

By Callum Boyle

Man spends £19,000 on ‘ultra-realistic’ wolf costume to fulfil dream of living like wild animal

Cosplay

Man spends £19,000 on ‘ultra-realistic’ wolf costume to fulfil dream of living like wild animal

By Steve Hopkins

Gabby Agbonlahor says Nemanja Vidic is ‘most overrated centre-back’ in Premier League history

Football

Gabby Agbonlahor says Nemanja Vidic is ‘most overrated centre-back’ in Premier League history

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Children as young as 10 strip searched by Met Police – new data reveals

Child

Children as young as 10 strip searched by Met Police – new data reveals

By Kieran Galpin

Absent dad makes his last child support payment with 80,000 pennies

America

Absent dad makes his last child support payment with 80,000 pennies

By Charlie Herbert

Missing divers presumed dead after exploring shipwreck in Cornwall

Cornwall

Missing divers presumed dead after exploring shipwreck in Cornwall

By Kieran Galpin

Grandmother killed after losing arm during terrifying carjacking

car

Grandmother killed after losing arm during terrifying carjacking

By Kieran Galpin

Locals suspect UFO after strange cloud appears above Alaska mountains

Alaska

Locals suspect UFO after strange cloud appears above Alaska mountains

By Simon Bland

Donald Trump could be in line to make $3 million a year from his security detail

Donald Trump

Donald Trump could be in line to make $3 million a year from his security detail

By Mike Wright

PlayStation is currently delivering gamers huge refunds

Gaming

PlayStation is currently delivering gamers huge refunds

By Charlie Herbert

Man United to introduce new rule to clear out dead wood

Football

Man United to introduce new rule to clear out dead wood

By Callum Boyle

Man partied for days before realising he’d been shot in the head

Brazil

Man partied for days before realising he’d been shot in the head

By Charlie Herbert

Claudia Winkleman names the four stars she wants for The Traitors Celebrities

Claudia Winkleman names the four stars she wants for The Traitors Celebrities

By Nina McLaughlin

Mozzarella dippers return to McDonald’s in menu update

Fast Food

Mozzarella dippers return to McDonald’s in menu update

By Charlie Herbert

Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan ‘battle it out’ to be the next Bond girl

Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan ‘battle it out’ to be the next Bond girl

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Zlatan Ibrahimović is claiming partial credit for Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Zlatan Ibrahimović is claiming partial credit for Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal

By Tom Victor

These are the guys who’ll become the next Ronaldo and Messi, says Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti

These are the guys who’ll become the next Ronaldo and Messi, says Carlo Ancelotti

By Tom Victor

Manchester United prepared to meet Real Madrid’s asking price for Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale

Manchester United prepared to meet Real Madrid’s asking price for Gareth Bale

By Darragh Murphy

Manuel Pellegrini gets dreaded vote of confidence from Karren Brady

Football

Manuel Pellegrini gets dreaded vote of confidence from Karren Brady

By Reuben Pinder

Emotional Megan Rapinoe blasts ‘cruel’ Supreme Court abortion ruling

abortion

Emotional Megan Rapinoe blasts ‘cruel’ Supreme Court abortion ruling

By Simon Lloyd

Are this couple really having sex on a moving motorbike?

India

Are this couple really having sex on a moving motorbike?

By Ben Kenyon

Load more stories