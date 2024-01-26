Search icon

Entertainment

26th Jan 2024

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

Nina McLaughlin

It’s a series you can watch over and over again

If you’re running low on good TV options after a long, cold January, well let me tell you, you are in for a treat.

After Fool Me Once, it’s the perfect series to keep your pulse rate up.

The Fall first premiered back in 2013, and ran for three incredible and critically acclaimed seasons.

Filmed and set in Northern Ireland, it stars Gillian Anderson as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson.

The story follows Gibson as she hunts for the Belfast Strangler, a serial killer who has been on the loose in Belfast.

What ensues is a cat and mouse hunt between Gibson and Paul Spector, who is played by Jamie Dornan.

Of course, attempting to get justice isn’t easy for Gibson, and she comes across many issues within the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The cast also includes Bronagh Waugh, John Lynch, Colin Morgan and Emmett J. Scanlan.

Viewers in the UK are able to watch it on BBC iPlayer, and it comes highly recommended.

“You seen The Fall with Gillian Anderson? The whole thing is great, but her performance is especially good in it,” one person wrote online.

A second put: “Gillian Anderson’s character in the show The Fall is so good rewatching the series.”

While a third said: “Incredible performances again from my two favourites – your good self @EmmettScanlan and Jamie Dornan.”

A fourth wrote: “Jamie Dornan looks amazing. The last season is so disturbing…The Fall is a work of art!”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Tourist asks where Brits in Europe are most unwelcome and everyone gives the same answer

Tourist asks where Brits in Europe are most unwelcome and everyone gives the same answer

By Nina McLaughlin

‘I asked my Tinder date to split the bill with me on our first date and she was furious’

‘I asked my Tinder date to split the bill with me on our first date and she was furious’

By Nina McLaughlin

‘I gave birth in a McDonald’s car park and named our son after the restaurant’

McDonalds

‘I gave birth in a McDonald’s car park and named our son after the restaurant’

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Video: Jake Gyllenhaal has seriously beefed up for boxing movie Southpaw

Boxing

Video: Jake Gyllenhaal has seriously beefed up for boxing movie Southpaw

By JOE

Love Island fans call for contestant to be axed over ‘uncomfortable’ age gap

dating show

Love Island fans call for contestant to be axed over ‘uncomfortable’ age gap

By Charlie Herbert

Game of Thrones actor reveals why Season 8 won’t arrive for so long

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones actor reveals why Season 8 won’t arrive for so long

By Rory Cashin

Alan Partridge is returning to our screens next month – 5 reasons on why to tune in

Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge is returning to our screens next month – 5 reasons on why to tune in

By Lia Nicholls

The Wombats count calories in their new “Cheetah Tongue” video

Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life

The Wombats count calories in their new “Cheetah Tongue” video

By Will Lavin

Holly Willoughby is ‘furious’ after this image was used online

Entertainment

Holly Willoughby is ‘furious’ after this image was used online

By Laura Holland

Jurgen Klopp’s last Liverpool game could be the Europa League final in Dublin

Jurgen Klopp’s last Liverpool game could be the Europa League final in Dublin

By Lee Costello

Liverpool fans want to take bereavement leave to cope with Klopp’s resignation

Liverpool fans want to take bereavement leave to cope with Klopp’s resignation

By Joseph Loftus

‘I regret adopting my daughter – I feel like I’m babysitting a stranger’s child’

‘I regret adopting my daughter – I feel like I’m babysitting a stranger’s child’

By Nina McLaughlin

BBC forced to pull Dragons’ Den episode after safety fears erupt over product that made history

BBC forced to pull Dragons’ Den episode after safety fears erupt over product that made history

By Nina McLaughlin

Man United brutally troll Jurgen Klopp announcement with ‘perfect timing’ post

Football

Man United brutally troll Jurgen Klopp announcement with ‘perfect timing’ post

By Callum Boyle

Four managers who could replace Jurgen Klopp, and it’s clear who they should pick

Football

Four managers who could replace Jurgen Klopp, and it’s clear who they should pick

By Lee Costello

MORE FROM JOE

People can’t believe the transfer fee being quoted for Jake Livermore

Jake Livermore

People can’t believe the transfer fee being quoted for Jake Livermore

By Tom Victor

A training ground clash with Luis Suarez convinced Jamie Carragher of Jordan Henderson’s potential

Jamie Carragher

A training ground clash with Luis Suarez convinced Jamie Carragher of Jordan Henderson’s potential

By Darragh Murphy

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking

Crime

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking

By Danny Jones

Video: Diego Costa takes his play-acting to world class levels with this laughable behaviour against Everton

Chelsea

Video: Diego Costa takes his play-acting to world class levels with this laughable behaviour against Everton

By Nooruddean Choudry

Neymar posts statement regarding altercation with Marseille’s Alvaro Gonzalez

Alvaro Gonzalez

Neymar posts statement regarding altercation with Marseille’s Alvaro Gonzalez

By Reuben Pinder

90s presenter Pat Sharp reduces woman to tears with joke about her breasts

everyday sexism

90s presenter Pat Sharp reduces woman to tears with joke about her breasts

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories