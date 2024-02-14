Deadpool & Wolverine trailer smashes world record

A record-breaking trailer

The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer has smashed the world record for the most-viewed trailer of all time within 24 hours.

The trailer for the eagerly-anticipated film dropped during the Super Bowl on Sunday evening, giving fans their first look at the third installment in the Deadpool franchise.

Along with the reveal that the film would not simply be called Deadpool 3, the trailer also featured a load of easter eggs, cameos, and the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

You can watch it below.

The trailer understandably caused a lot of excitement, and it’s now been confirmed that it has set a world record for the most viewed trailer of all time within 24 hours.

The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer racked up a staggering 365 million views within the first day of its release.

The record had previously been held another superhero film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was viewed 355.5 million times, IGN reports.

The fourth-wall-breaking Merc with a Mouth’s third outing is seen as one of Disney’s only safe bets this year after a run of poor box office performances and middling reviews.

There is also huge anticipation for the film as it’s the first time the Merc with a Mouth will be officially integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine is due to drop on July 26th in the US, and many believe the new superhero flick will actually arrive in the UK a day earlier, in time-honoured Marvel tradition.

