09th Feb 2024

Dakota Johnson says filming The US Office finale was the ‘worst time’ of her life

Stephen Porzio

dakota johnson

“I was there for two weeks and I’m barely in the f****** show.”

Dakota Johnson has described filming the finale of classic sitcom The US Office as being the “worst time” of her life.

The actress been on a press tour for her new superhero flick Madame Web and during an interview on Seth Meyers’ show, the host brought up how Johnson had a small role in the final episode of the beloved comedy.

She played a character named Dakota, one of the new hires at the titular office.

Speaking about shooting the finale, Johnson said laughing: “That was honestly the worst time of my life.”

Explaining herself, the Fifty Shades and Suspiria star added: “I loved that show so much, and they were like: ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like: ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day.”

“I was there for two weeks and I’m barely in the f****** show.”

Meyers then asked Johnson: “Wasn’t everybody super sad?” to which she replied: “They were sad. And also, like, there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years.

“Some people didn’t speak to each other, and I’m coming in like: ‘Hahaha, I’m so excited to be here,’ and no one wanted to talk to me, nobody gave a f***.

“And I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things. I don’t know.”

Meyers then joked it was “some of the most believable faxing I’ve ever seen”.

