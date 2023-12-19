Search icon

Entertainment

19th Dec 2023

Chicken Run viewers notice incredibly suspicious looking ‘chicken’

Nina McLaughlin

We weren’t ready for this.

If you were happily watching Netflix’s brand new sequel to Chicken Run this week and noticed a terrifying Easter Egg, we did too.

And if you didn’t notice a familiar character popping their head up in Chicken Run 2, then we apologise for bringing it to your attention.

While fans of the movie will no doubt be aware of another Aardman franchise – Wallace and Gromit – they’re sure to be familiar to one of the most evil characters ever invented – Feathers McGraw.

As it turns out, Feathers McGraw makes a brief cameo in the newest Chicken Run flick, with his black beady eyes bringing terror to new audiences.

@veganluke #ChickenRunDawnOfTheNugget #ChickenRun #Aardman #FeathersMcGraw #WallaceAndGromit #EasterEgg #Movies ♬ original sound – Luke Poulton

Chicken Run sequel viewers notice very suspicious looking ‘chicken’

Feathers McGraw, who is actually a penguin in disguise, was first introduced in the 1993 animated short The Wrong Trousers and has been the main antagonist for Wallace and Gromit ever since.

The silent but deadly criminal mastermind likes to fool people into thinking he is a chicken by sticking a read rubber glove on his head – the perfect disguise for a movie like Chicken Run 2.

In the final scene of the new Netflix film, Feathers appears in the background for just a few seconds – more than enough for people to notice.

A video circling on TikTok shows the scene and is titled “Watching Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and noticing a suspicious-looking chicken.”

Someone replied with: “Feathers McGraw is always just around the corner.”

Another viewer took to social media to say: “CRIME WATCH UPDATE: the new Chicken Run movie has revealed that Feathers McGraw is still at large, 30 years later a bad penguin indeed.”

“Does this confirm that Wallace and Gromit, Shaun The Sheep and Chicken Run all exist in the same universe?” another asked.

We’re sure the crafty penguin will show up in future Aardman projects, but for now our nightmares are well and truly fuelled.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Cadbury Heroes fans furious after biting into popular chocolate and finding new flavour

Cadbury Heroes fans furious after biting into popular chocolate and finding new flavour

By Nina McLaughlin

Warning to people set to receive bottles of Baileys on Christmas Day

Warning to people set to receive bottles of Baileys on Christmas Day

By Nina McLaughlin

Company offers workers 130% of their salary as a bonus if they run 2 miles everyday

Company offers workers 130% of their salary as a bonus if they run 2 miles everyday

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

If politicians were bands…

David Cameron

If politicians were bands…

By Tom Victor

Somebody made a list of all the films Bill Clinton watched as President

Bill Clinton

Somebody made a list of all the films Bill Clinton watched as President

By Alan Loughnane

Predicting this year’s Strictly winner based solely on their promo photographs

BBC

Predicting this year’s Strictly winner based solely on their promo photographs

By Ciara Knight

A huge actress has joined Suits to fill Meghan Markle’s void

Meghan Markle

A huge actress has joined Suits to fill Meghan Markle’s void

By Laura Holland

Netflix’s most ‘shocking and unexpected’ true crime documentary series is being turned into a film

Netflix

Netflix’s most ‘shocking and unexpected’ true crime documentary series is being turned into a film

By Paul Moore

Brendan Fraser confirms he wants to make another ‘The Mummy’ movie

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser confirms he wants to make another ‘The Mummy’ movie

By Charlie Herbert

Anfield named best Premier League stadium for atmosphere

Football

Anfield named best Premier League stadium for atmosphere

By Callum Boyle

Terrifying creature that ‘looks like it’s from movie Teeth’ spotted in UK river

Terrifying creature that ‘looks like it’s from movie Teeth’ spotted in UK river

By Steve Hopkins

Roy Keane told to ‘get a life’ by Liverpool legend after Van Dijk comments

Football

Roy Keane told to ‘get a life’ by Liverpool legend after Van Dijk comments

By Callum Boyle

The 2023 quiz of the year

2023

The 2023 quiz of the year

By Jack Peat

Nuno Espirito Santo set to replace Steve Cooper as Nottingham Forest boss

Football

Nuno Espirito Santo set to replace Steve Cooper as Nottingham Forest boss

By Callum Boyle

Guinness launch new boots that leave ‘foot pints’ in the snow

Boots

Guinness launch new boots that leave ‘foot pints’ in the snow

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Willian is furious after fake agent reportedly offers winger to interested clubs

Barcelona

Willian is furious after fake agent reportedly offers winger to interested clubs

By Darragh Murphy

REVEALED: Who will put England out of the World Cup in the knockout stages

2018 FIFA World Cup

REVEALED: Who will put England out of the World Cup in the knockout stages

By Conan Doherty

Theresa May’s inner monologue as she awkwardly eats a cone of chips

Conservative Party

Theresa May’s inner monologue as she awkwardly eats a cone of chips

By Ciara Knight

Night Tube reopening, Sadiq Khan confirms

London Underground

Night Tube reopening, Sadiq Khan confirms

By Ava Evans

easyJet is going to turn away people who turn up last minute for their flight

flying

easyJet is going to turn away people who turn up last minute for their flight

By Carl Anka

You’ll now be able to see Premier League goals for *free* as soon as they go in

Premier League

You’ll now be able to see Premier League goals for *free* as soon as they go in

By Robert Redmond

Load more stories