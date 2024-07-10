A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

If you’re looking for a short film to check out this weekday, the heist flick is a breezy 88-minutes-long.
Our TV movie pick for tonight (Wednesday, 10 July) is Armored, a 2009 heist action thriller starring Matt Dillon (Crash), Jean Reno (Léon: The Professional) and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix).
The film revolves around Ty (Columbus Short, Scandal), a cash-strapped former US soldier in Iraq who takes a job at the same armored-car company where his father worked.
“At the end of his probation period, his mentor and godfather, Mike (Matt Dillon, also in another heist movie recently added to Netflix), reveals to Ty his plan to rob one of the company’s trucks,” the plot synopsis reads.
“Faced with the loss of his house and his younger brother to foster care, Ty reluctantly agrees to the plan, but when the heist goes badly, it’s every man for himself.”
Directed by Nimród Antal (Predators, Vacancy), Armored’s cast also includes Amaury Nolasco (Transformers), Fred Ward (Tremors), Milo Ventimiglia (Land of Bad) and Skeet Ulrich (Scream).
And though it received mixed reviews upon release, several critics praised it for its tight 88-minute-long story and suspenseful, unpretentious B-movie thrills.
Armored is airing on TV tonight on the channel Legend at 9pm. It is also available to rent on Apple TV and Google Play.
Check out its trailer right here:
Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – Film4 – 9pm
One of the best entries in the very good Tom Cruise spy action series of films.
Killerman – Legend Xtra – 9pm
Liam Hemsworth headlines this 2019 action crime movie which earned mixed reviews from critics.
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy – Film4 – 11.40pm
“I’m in a glass case of emotion.”
C’mon C’mon – Film4 – 1.30am
This beautiful and emotional black-and-white drama stars Joaquin Phoenix as a radio journalist who must look after his precocious young nephew (Woody Norman).
