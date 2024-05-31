Search icon

31st May 2024

Amanda Holden wears ‘naked dress’ on BGT after risking Ofcom complaints

Charlie Herbert

Amanda Holden wears 'naked dress' on BGT after risking Ofcom complaints

Holden’s BGT outfit choices have sparked controversy in the past

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden wore a ‘naked dress’ during last night’s edition of the show despite previous Ofcom complaints over her outfit choices.

In the past, some of the presenter’s fashion choices for Britain’s Got Talent have sparked complaints to Ofcom, most notably back in 2017 when a dress she wore during a live show became the most complained about moment of the year.

But the 53-year-old hasn’t let the detractors affect her, and the 53-year-old once again opted for a bold look for Thursday’s live semi final on ITV.

Appearing alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, Holden wore a figure-hugging gold gown which some labelled a ‘naked dress.’

The Heart Breakfast host showed off the look on Instagram as well, where followers were quick to compliment her.

One person wrote: “Golden Holden. This dress is beautiful and you are beautiful in it.”

Someone else described the look as “stunning,” whilst another said: “Looks like she’s wearing a naked dress. She looks naked but she looks unreal.”

A fourth said Holden looked “gorgeous,” and someone else said: “Wow absolute dream.”

The BGT judge has addressed complaints about her outfits in the past. In an interview last year, when asked about the controversy her fashion choices have caused, she said: “It’s nothing, people have too much time on their hands.”

Fans say Susan Boyle is 'unrecognisable' 15 years after appearing on Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent viewers furious at 'backwards' decision from judges after singer's performance

Britain's Got Talent star given year to live after rare cancer diagnosis

Amanda Holden, britain's got talent, Ofcom

