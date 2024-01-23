Search icon

Novak Djokovic yells at own coaching team during Australian Open

Callum Boyle

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic had missed eight first-set break points 

Novak Djokovic’s coaching staff felt the wrath of the Serb after he failed to grab their attention during the opening set of the Australian Open quarter final against Taylor Fritz.

Djokovic missed multiple break points in a gruelling first game that lasted 24 points before failing to take three more break point opportunities in Fritz’s second service game.

As the set dragged on Djokovic’s frustrations began to intensify and began to take his anger out on his coaching team while pausing for a break.

After trying to grab their attention by waving he eventually threw his arm up and yelled across the court, which certainly caught their attention.

Eurosport commentator Patrick McEnroe joked “You had one job!” after Djokovic was ignored by his team for almost half a minute.

It’s not the first time the 36-year-old has lost his cool at this year’s tournament after he confronted a fan during his second round win against Alex Popyrin.

Speaking after that incident, Djokovic didn’t hold back in his assessment of the crowd.

“Not the best atmosphere to play in, to be honest. People basically made noise between the first and second serve the entire match,” he said.

“What really frustrated me is when somebody heckles me in the crowd. I told him to say it to my face but there was an absence of courage in that moment.”

Like he did in his second round game, Djokovic was able to put his frustrations behind him as he won 7-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to book his place in the semi finals.

Australian Open,Novak Djokovic,Sport,Tennis

