Victor Osimhen set to take legal action against Napoli after club post controversial video

Osimhen has deleted all traces of Napoli from his social media

Victor Osimhen is considering taking legal action against Napoli after the club posted a controversial video to their social media channels.

Napoli posted a video of Osimhen reacting to his missed penalty in their game against Bologna on Sunday which has subsequently led to the Nigerian removing all traces of Napoli from his social media accounts.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the forward is now exploring the possibility of suing the club.

🇳🇬 This was the original video posted by Napoli about Victor Osimhen… and then deleted.



⚠️ …player’s agent Calenda announced that Osimhen is considering to take legal action against Napoli. pic.twitter.com/0PLunco9aD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2023

Romano posted quotes made by Osmihen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, which said: “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news.

“We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”

Last season Osimhen scored 26 goals as Napoli won their first Serie A title in 33 years and was linked with moves to Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid but opted to stay at the Italian side.

Recent events may mean the 24-year-old reconsiders his stance and a move away from the club in January looks increasingly likely.

Related links: