Jadon Sancho deletes social media accounts

Sancho was reportedly exiled from the first team on Monday

Jadon Sancho has deleted his social media accounts following reports that he has been exiled from the Manchester United first team.

Sancho was criticised by Ten Hag and subsequently dropped for the defeat against Arsenal earlier this month and hasn’t featured in a match day squad since after the England international fired back on social media.

The Dutchman said: “You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices on the frontline, so for this game he wasn’t selected.”

Shortly after the comments, Sancho then responded on social media, saying: “Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue.

“I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I have been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.

“I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

After deleting that post from his social media, it appears that Sancho has now deleted his account with screenshots of his profile coming up blank.

Sancho told to apologise by three senior players

Reports on Monday claimed that Sancho has refused to apologise to Ten Hag and as a result has been exiled from the first team set up completely as tensions continue to rumble on.

Now, according to the Mirror, some of Sancho’s teammates are urging the 23-year-old to apologise with the report claiming that Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have spoken to the winger in a bid to encourage him to do so.

They added that all three have warned Sancho that unless he apologises, he won’t be able to get his way.

One source said: “Jadon’s team-mates have been telling him to back down and say sorry to the boss. They want him to apologise. They sympathise with him and the way he feels, but recognise a line was crossed with what he posted.”

Related links: