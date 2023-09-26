Search icon

Football

26th Sep 2023

Jadon Sancho deletes social media accounts

Callum Boyle

Jadon Sancho

Sancho was reportedly exiled from the first team on Monday

Jadon Sancho has deleted his social media accounts following reports that he has been exiled from the Manchester United first team.

Sancho was criticised by Ten Hag and subsequently dropped for the defeat against Arsenal earlier this month and hasn’t featured in a match day squad since after the England international fired back on social media. 

The Dutchman said: “You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices on the frontline, so for this game he wasn’t selected.”

Shortly after the comments, Sancho then responded on social media, saying: “Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue.

“I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I have been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.

“I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

After deleting that post from his social media, it appears that Sancho has now deleted his account with screenshots of his profile coming up blank.

Jadon Sancho

Sancho told to apologise by three senior players 

Reports on Monday claimed that Sancho has refused to apologise to Ten Hag and as a result has been exiled from the first team set up completely as tensions continue to rumble on.

Now, according to the Mirrorsome of Sancho’s teammates are urging the 23-year-old to apologise with the report claiming that Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have spoken to the winger in a bid to encourage him to do so.

They added that all three have warned Sancho that unless he apologises, he won’t be able to get his way.

One source said: “Jadon’s team-mates have been telling him to back down and say sorry to the boss. They want him to apologise. They sympathise with him and the way he feels, but recognise a line was crossed with what he posted.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Jadon Sancho,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Neymar responds to claims he has tried to get Al Hilal manager sacked

Al Hilal

Neymar responds to claims he has tried to get Al Hilal manager sacked

By Callum Boyle

Heung-min Son realises he’s been calling his teammate by the wrong name

Football

Heung-min Son realises he’s been calling his teammate by the wrong name

By Callum Boyle

Three Man United players tell Jadon Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Football

Three Man United players tell Jadon Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Huge news as Manchester United are finally getting a women’s team

Huge news as Manchester United are finally getting a women’s team

By JOE

Sergio Aguero suffers heart arrhythmia during live Twitch stream

Football

Sergio Aguero suffers heart arrhythmia during live Twitch stream

By Callum Boyle

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 50

#FootballJOEQuiz

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 50

By Callum Boyle

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 22

#FootballJOEQuiz

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 22

By Callum Boyle

A Messi hat-trick secured Barcelona’s 25th La Liga title

FC Barcelona

A Messi hat-trick secured Barcelona’s 25th La Liga title

By Reuben Pinder

Marouane Fellaini is now expected to extend his Manchester United contract

Manchester United

Marouane Fellaini is now expected to extend his Manchester United contract

By Simon Lloyd

First Dancing on Ice contestant revealed live on This Morning as boxing champion

First Dancing on Ice contestant revealed live on This Morning as boxing champion

By Steve Hopkins

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 2

general knowledge

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 2

By Simon Kelly

Russell Brand pleads with fans to support him financially after YouTube cuts revenue

BBC

Russell Brand pleads with fans to support him financially after YouTube cuts revenue

By Steve Hopkins

Mum slammed by thousands for ridiculous advert for babysitter

Babysitting

Mum slammed by thousands for ridiculous advert for babysitter

By Charlie Herbert

Scientists find ‘giant’ dinosaur spider fossil in Australia

Australia

Scientists find ‘giant’ dinosaur spider fossil in Australia

By Steve Hopkins

Tiger Woods’ son wins Junior Golf Championship with dad as caddie

Golf

Tiger Woods’ son wins Junior Golf Championship with dad as caddie

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Tottenham confirm game against Rennes postponed due to covid outbreak

Covid-19

Tottenham confirm game against Rennes postponed due to covid outbreak

By Callum Boyle

Marcelo Bielsa demands reporter answers his question in feisty post-match interview

Championship

Marcelo Bielsa demands reporter answers his question in feisty post-match interview

By Wayne Farry

How to drink booze and still get a six pack

Alcohol

How to drink booze and still get a six pack

By Ben Kenyon

World Cup Comments: ‘Proud dad’ Peter Schmeichel’s support of Kasper speaks to all of us in a powerful way

2018 FIFA World Cup

World Cup Comments: ‘Proud dad’ Peter Schmeichel’s support of Kasper speaks to all of us in a powerful way

By Melissa Reddy

British teams handed challenging Europa League draws…

Celtic

British teams handed challenging Europa League draws…

By Tom Victor

Audi and Porsche to enter Formula One

Audi

Audi and Porsche to enter Formula One

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories