Victor Osimhen reacts to meeting Napoli teammates for first time since viral video

Osimhen is considering suing Napoli

Victor Osimhen’s reaction to seeing his Napoli teammates for the first time since the club posted a controversial video of the Nigerian forward has emerged online.

Osimhen’s agent has threatened legal action against the club after they posted a TikTok mocking the striker after he missed a penalty against Bologna on Sunday.

He has since deleted all traces of Napoli from his social media accounts and speculation over a move away from the Serie A champions has begun to mount.

Despite the ongoing controversy, manager Rudi Garcia has selected the 24-year-old for their game against Udinese tonight (Wednesday September 27) and a video online shows that the forward doesn’t look any closer to forgiving the club.

When reporting for duty, Osimhen appeared to blank all of his fellow Napoli teammates and was seen blatantly ignoring the offer of a handshake from Diego Demme and Piotr Zielinski.

Victor Osimhen arriving @ Napoli’s team hotel ahead of Udinese game after the public statement considering legal action against the club 🔵🇳🇬



Not greeting Demme and Zielinski but shaking hands with team manager Santoro.



🎥 @GennyDelVe — Enzo Buonopic.twitter.com/D1agIktIiE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2023

On the possibility of taking legal action, Osimhen’s agent said:

“What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news.

“We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”

Last season Osimhen scored 26 goals as Napoli won their first Serie A title in 33 years.

With Napoli fumbling the bag and a gambling ban coming to an end, it looks like both Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney will be available in January 👀



With Arsenal in need of a 'real out-and-out centre forward' who would you try and lure to the Emirates 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jTjitq6d0w — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 27, 2023

