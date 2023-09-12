UFC and WWE combine to form TKO

The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange today

UFC and WWE have officially combined to form a new sports and entertainment company, TKO Group Holdings.

Endeavour announced the close of the transaction on Tuesday afternoon, with shares in TKO now trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The logic behind the merger is that both UFC and WWE can be stronger together than they would be separately.

Following the unification of the two companies, TKO now has more than 1 billion fans around the world, reaching viewers in 180 countries, and producing more than 350 annual live events.

The merger was officially completed on Tuesday, and comes after Endeavour, UFC’s parent company, bought WWE earlier this year.

The deal brought an end to the McMahon family’s control over their wrestling empire, 43 years after Vince McMahon founded the company.

McMahon will lead the TKO board of directors.

Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor and TKO, said: “The creation of TKO marks an exciting new chapter for UFC and WWE as leaders in global sports and entertainment.

“Given their continued connectivity to the Endeavor network, we are confident in our ability to accelerate their respective growth and unlock long-term sustainable value for shareholders.

“With UFC and WWE under one roof, we will provide unrivaled experiences for more than a billion passionate fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, McMahon said: “This is the culmination of a decades-long partnership between Endeavor and WWE across strategic initiatives including talent representation and media rights. Given our collaborative, trusted relationship and Endeavor’s incredible track record of success growing UFC, we believe WWE is optimally positioned for future growth and success as part of TKO.

“Our focus remains on delivering for our fans across the globe as we take the business to the next level alongside UFC and Endeavor.”

