Search icon

Football

06th Feb 2024

Enzo Fernandez open to leaving Chelsea

Callum Boyle

Enzo Fernandez

Yikes

Just 12 months after arriving as Chelsea’s record transfer fee, Enzo Fernandez is reportedly already open to quitting Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez arrived fresh off the back of winning Argentina their first World Cup since 1986 – in which he was named young player of the tournament – for a British record transfer fee of £106m from Benfica.

Although one of Chelsea’s more consistent performers, it wouldn’t be unjust to say that the midfielder hasn’t lived up to that price tag in his brief time at the club.

That isn’t all his fault though. Regularly played out of position by Mauricio Pochettino in a more advanced role than he is deployed in for Argentina, or when he played at Benfica and River Plate.

Fernandez’s agents already prepping for life away from Chelsea

News of a move away so early would come as a shock to most however according to FootballTransfers, the wheels are already in motion when it comes to moving on to pastures new.

According to them the 23-year-old’s agent, Uriel Perez, has begun speaking to other clubs about a move in the summer.

It’s unknown if Fernandez himself has instructed his representatives to find him a move away.

One sticking point they may face however is the length of his contract. Chelsea recently activated a one-year extension clause, meaning he is under contract until 2032. Couple that with the Blues almost certainly going to want to get nearly all of the money they paid for him back, potential suitors may be few and far between.

Enzo Fernandez

Fernandez one of many unhappy at Stamford Bridge

With over half of the squad on contracts going into the 2030s there are plenty of others who may face the same conundrum if they choose to leave.

A report from The Athletic revealed that many of those who signed eight-year deals are now beginning to “regret” their decision and are struggling to see where the vision they were promised is going.

Barring Thiago Silva (2024), Conor Gallagher (2025) and a few bit-part players, every player at Stamford Bridge has at least three years left on their contract.

There’s also doubts about Pochettino’s future. Large sections of the home crowd booed and called for him to be sacked following their dismal 4-2 defeat at home to Wolves on Sunday.

Related links:

Topics:

Chelsea,Enzo Fernandez,Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Anthony Gordon just misses out as Premier League’s five fastest players confirmed

Football

Anthony Gordon just misses out as Premier League’s five fastest players confirmed

By Patrick McCarry

Sin bins set to be trialled in FA Cup games from next season

FA Cup

Sin bins set to be trialled in FA Cup games from next season

By Callum Boyle

Man jailed for selling online access to TV football

Crime

Man jailed for selling online access to TV football

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Clive Tyldesley replaced as ITV’s main football commentator

Clive Tyldesley

Clive Tyldesley replaced as ITV’s main football commentator

By Reuben Pinder

Premier League clubs to consider legal action if postponement rules change

Covid

Premier League clubs to consider legal action if postponement rules change

By Callum Boyle

Manchester United tweet about Ajax draw goes down predictably badly

Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United tweet about Ajax draw goes down predictably badly

By Daniel Brown

Wout Weghorst posts emotional farewell video to Man United fans

Football

Wout Weghorst posts emotional farewell video to Man United fans

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal mess up and accidentally confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing

Arsenal mess up and accidentally confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing

By James Dawson

Jurgen Klopp was not happy about the lack of handshake from Jordan Henderson

Football

Jurgen Klopp was not happy about the lack of handshake from Jordan Henderson

By Darragh Murphy

Viewers baffled as Netflix cancels show four years after its first and only season

Viewers baffled as Netflix cancels show four years after its first and only season

By Nina McLaughlin

‘I refused to swap plane seats with 10-year-old boy so he could sit with his parents’

‘I refused to swap plane seats with 10-year-old boy so he could sit with his parents’

By Nina McLaughlin

British Hollywood star looks unrecognisable as he ‘stars as Jesus’ in new film

British Hollywood star looks unrecognisable as he ‘stars as Jesus’ in new film

By Nina McLaughlin

Jim Carrey once lined up a joke and waited two decades to tell the punchline

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey once lined up a joke and waited two decades to tell the punchline

By Charlie Herbert

Chelsea players ‘regret’ signing 8-year contracts and ‘don’t see the grand project sold to them’

Chelsea

Chelsea players ‘regret’ signing 8-year contracts and ‘don’t see the grand project sold to them’

By Callum Boyle

Groom knocks out best man after he throws wedding cake at bride

Groom knocks out best man after he throws wedding cake at bride

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Steve Cotterill readmitted to hospital with Covid-pneumonia

Football

Steve Cotterill readmitted to hospital with Covid-pneumonia

By Simon Lloyd

Real Madrid have made an approach to sign Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani

Real Madrid have made an approach to sign Edinson Cavani

By Reuben Pinder

By confirming that Britain is not Norway Theresa May scotched claims this government is clueless

Brexit

By confirming that Britain is not Norway Theresa May scotched claims this government is clueless

By The Wing Commander

Coronation Street star recovering after being hospitalised

Coronation Street

Coronation Street star recovering after being hospitalised

By Jade Hayden

London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display cancelled for second year running

Covid

London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display cancelled for second year running

By George McKay

Economists say staff who work from home after pandemic should pay more tax

Coronavirus

Economists say staff who work from home after pandemic should pay more tax

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories