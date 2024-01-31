Search icon

31st Jan 2024

Liverpool announce All Or Nothing-style series for Jurgen Klopp’s final season

Charlie Herbert

Liverpool have announced that filming is underway for a new multi-episodic behind the scenes documentary to be released at the end this season.

Cameras will follow the team and Jürgen Klopp – in his final months at the club – throughout the season. This will be alongside an exploration of the club’s history and the telling of human stories that make Liverpool FC what it is.

The series will be created by Lorton Entertainment, who are behind documentaries such as Disney+’s series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story and Amazon Original feature documentary ROONEY.

Speaking about the new documentary, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said: With this being my final season I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for viewers to have more of an inside look at what makes this club so special – its people. 

“From our fans to our players and those who work so hard behind the scenes, constantly in pursuit of success for Liverpool Football Club. Thanks to this new documentary series viewers will be able to see what I see every day at this great club, and understand those amazing people more.”

Drew Crisp, Senior Vice President of Digital at LFC, added: “This exciting new multi-episodic documentary will be unique and show the real authentic side of the club.

“It will not only delve into its rich history and its unrivalled connection with its supporters but will also explore what makes Liverpool Football Club succeed, on and off the pitch.

“We’re delighted to have the full backing of Jurgen and everyone across the club. This will be a football club documentary series like no other.”

Julian Bird, CEO, Lorton Entertainment, said: “This project will offer supporters an intimate glimpse into one of world football’s greatest institutions, delivering a comprehensive look at the present day and the club’s storied history.

“There’s no better place to film than behind the scenes at a Premier League giant – we know so many companies in our industry are desperate to work with a club of Liverpool’s stature.

“We’re eager to bring our expertise to the project, and can’t wait to see how this season develops on and off the pitch.”

Last week, Klopp announced he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season, after just under nine years at the club.

He was appointed as Liverpool boss on October 8, 2015 and will go down as one of the most successful managers in the club’s history.

In his nine-year reign, the German won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield under his guidance.

