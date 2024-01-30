Police warn Liverpool fans not to fall for Xabi Alonso scam

Several fans have been sent a prank message

Police in Thailand have warned Liverpool fans not to fall for a scam in which somebody is pretending to be Xabi Alonso.

Alonso is highly tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss after the German confirmed he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Klopp confirmed his departure after nine years at the club in which he was able to win a Champions League, Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup, Community Shield, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time at Anfield.

The Spaniard has had an excellent season with Bayer Leverkusen so far this season, sitting top of the Bundesliga and yet to taste defeat in all competitions.

With speculation about Alonso’s future spreading across the globe, scammers are using his name as an opportunity to trick ordinary people out of money.

The Central Investigation Bureau in Thailand have since found a viral message purporting to show the Spaniard’s Instagram account asking for donations of 300 baht (£6.69) to help pay his air fare.

Written in Thai, the message says: “I am Xabi Alonso, I will be in charge of Liverpool next season, but I am short of money for my flights to Liverpool.”

A police statement released on Sunday said: “Liverpool fans, calm down. Xabi is not yet the manager, but there is already a scammer.”

Liverpool are one of the best supported teams in Thailand, with the club regularly travelling to neighbouring countries throughout Asia for their pre-season preparations.

Related links: