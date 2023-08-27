Spain head coach criticises ‘inappropriate’ Luis Rubiales kiss

Spain’s Women’s World Cup winning coach Jorge Vilda has criticised Luis Rubiales after he kissed captain Jenni Hermoso on the lips during their trophy presentation.

FIFA suspended Rubiales from all-football related activities on Saturday after Hermoso has said she “didn’t like” the kiss and, in a statement released last week, said that “in no moment” did she ever consent to it happening.

Rubiales responded by saying that it was “spontaneous” which has since led to the entirety of the Spanish team and Vilda’s coaching staff resigning and refusing to play until he is permanently removed from his position.

Vilda himself is yet to resign and was seen applauding Rubiales’ comments in which he said he was a victim of “social assassination” and accused Hermoso of lying and threatened legal action against her.

However in the aftermath of Rubiales’ suspension, Vilda released a statement on Saturday night in which he described the president’s “unacceptable” behaviour.

He said: “I regret deeply that the victory of Spanish women’s football has been harmed by the inappropriate behaviour that our until now top leader, Luis Rubiales, has carried out and that he himself has recognised.

“There is no doubt that it is unacceptable and does not reflect at all the principles and values that I defend in my life, in sport in general and in football in particular.

“I condemn without doubt any macho attitude, [which should be] far from an advanced and developed society.

“A clearly undesirable climate has been generated, far from what should have been a great celebration of Spanish sport and women’s sport.

“I reiterate my unwavering commitment to promoting a sport that is a model of equality and respect in our society.”

Spain’s government have now also opened legal proceedings as they also aim to suspend the former Levante player.

