Sky Sports criticised for commentary line up in Salford vs Leeds clash

Salford City caused one of the shocks of the second round in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night as they beat Championship side Leeds United on penalties.

The League Two side took the lead at the Peninsula Stadium in the 34th minute thanks to veteran striker Matt Smith’s bullet header before Pascal Struijk equalised in the second half, 14 minutes from time.

Both teams couldn’t be separated for the remainder of normal time and extra time however it was Salford who would emerge victorious in the shoot out to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

SALFORD CITY ARE THROUGH TO THE THIRD ROUND OF THE CARABAO CUP FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER 🤩 pic.twitter.com/l0Ri9bD3EK — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 29, 2023

Among those on the commentary for Sky Sports’ coverage of the game was Salford co-owner Gary Neville.

Neville isn’t usually involved in the coverage of the League Cup however given it was his own side, Sky felt it was best to have a Salford expert as part of the team.

Unsurprisingly, Neville couldn’t hide his excitement at each Salford moment, whether it be a goal, defensive clearance or the winning penalty however some viewers felt that his allegiance to Salford overshadowed the commentary.

A look at Salford City co-owner Gary Neville seeing his side progress to the third round of the Carabao Cup 👀🤣 pic.twitter.com/RHyEsSTpMn — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 29, 2023

One user wrote: “How is this fair to the people who pay sky for unbiased commentary?”

A second posted: “Gary Neville on co-comms on the game involving a team he owns is ridiculous.”

Another said: “Just as a general principle, it is not right that Gary Neville, as a club club owner, should commentate on that game.”

A fourth person agreed, saying: “Under no circumstances should Gary Neville be allowed to be doing commentary on the football team he owns.”

Salford will find out who they face in the third round tonight (Wednesday August 30).

