Search icon

Football

22nd Feb 2024

Chelsea may accept ban from Europe if they win Carabao Cup

Callum Boyle

Chelsea Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup winners get a place in the following season’s Conference League

Chelsea may explore the possibility of accepting a ban from European football if they win the Carabao Cup on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side take on Liverpool in the final at Wembley Stadium this weekend as they look to win the first major piece of silverware this season.

The winner of the Carabao Cup is rewarded with a place in next year’s Conference League – UEFA’s third tier competition.

It would also mean that the west London club would be vulnerable to UEFA’s financial restrictions, which are tighter than the Premier League’s.

Chelsea Carabao Cup

Chelsea could follow same path as AC Milan in 2019/2020

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire told  The Athletic that Chelsea would fail to “make money” from competing in the Conference League and may seek a similar solution to what AC Milan did in 2019/2020 and step away to comply with financial rules.

“It could be in Chelsea’s interests to do the same as Milan. We’re moving into the realms of three-dimensional chess here, which some clubs are capable of playing,” he said.

“By the time you pay the players’ bonuses for qualifying for the competition, transport, accommodation and other costs, you’re only making a small amount of money from the Conference League.

“You’ll struggle to get a decent number of fans to attend Stamford Bridge if the opposition is modest. That isn’t a criticism of them. It’s modern-day economics.

“If they are exceeding the UEFA limits, the question becomes: ‘Do we want to go and play in the Conference League next season?’. Because they won’t make any money from it.”

Chelsea Carabao Cup

Chelsea walking financial tightrope

As part of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, clubs are permitted to lose up to £105m over a three-year period.

Chelsea only just fell on the right side of these rules however in Europe, clubs are only allowed to make losses of up to £68.5m over the previous two years as well as various other factors that they would fail to meet.

During the 2022/23 season, Chelsea earned £82m from getting to the last 16 of the Champions League whereas West Ham received just £16m for winning the Conference League.

Related links:

Topics:

Carabao Cup,Chelsea,Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Wayne Rooney calls out the Man United players who were dancing after Liverpool hammering

Football

Wayne Rooney calls out the Man United players who were dancing after Liverpool hammering

By Lee Costello

Bayern Munich have made their mind up about Eric Dier after only five games

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have made their mind up about Eric Dier after only five games

By Callum Boyle

People are only just discovering Kylian Mbappe’s name he used at Monaco

Football

People are only just discovering Kylian Mbappe’s name he used at Monaco

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Americans say UK football fans should be more passionate and celebrate more

Americans

Americans say UK football fans should be more passionate and celebrate more

By Charlie Herbert

Rio Ferdinand names the 12 footballers he thinks are world class

Bukayo Saka

Rio Ferdinand names the 12 footballers he thinks are world class

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool break incredible 128-year record in win against Luton

Football

Liverpool break incredible 128-year record in win against Luton

By Callum Boyle

Messi’s ‘ridiculous’ chip on injured player goes viral for ultimate sh*thousery

Football

Messi’s ‘ridiculous’ chip on injured player goes viral for ultimate sh*thousery

By Callum Boyle

Ex-Barcelona player Dani Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison

Crime

Ex-Barcelona player Dani Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison

By Callum Boyle

VAR official picked up on Ref Mic calling out “weak” Tottenham player

Football

VAR official picked up on Ref Mic calling out “weak” Tottenham player

By Patrick McCarry

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

Dr Dre

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

By JOE

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

Breaking News

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

By Ryan Price

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

Entertaiment

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

By Callum Boyle

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

air fryer

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

By Charlie Herbert

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

By Nina McLaughlin

Bottomless brunch with Guinness and pizza coming to UK cities

Alcohol

Bottomless brunch with Guinness and pizza coming to UK cities

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

People are only just discovering ‘Netflix’s best horror series’ from years ago

Horror

People are only just discovering ‘Netflix’s best horror series’ from years ago

By Ryan Price

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

Alcohol

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

By Ryan Price

Americans say UK football fans should be more passionate and celebrate more

Americans

Americans say UK football fans should be more passionate and celebrate more

By Charlie Herbert

Ant McPartlin quits iconic ITV show to spend more time with wife and family

Ant McPartlin quits iconic ITV show to spend more time with wife and family

By Joseph Loftus

New Samurai show with John Wick star compared to Game of Thrones with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

John Wick

New Samurai show with John Wick star compared to Game of Thrones with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

By Charlie Herbert

Rio Ferdinand names the 12 footballers he thinks are world class

Bukayo Saka

Rio Ferdinand names the 12 footballers he thinks are world class

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories