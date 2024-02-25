Yossi Benayoun explains why Steven Gerrard should be the next Liverpool manager

Gerrard had previously been linked with the Liverpool role

Yossi Benayoun believes that Liverpool should appoint Steven Gerrard as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season after nine years in charge of the club.

Speculation about who will replace the German has arisen in recent weeks with Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim among the contenders however Benayoun thinks Gerrard is the standout candidate.

After a successful period in charge of Rangers, Gerrard then moved to Aston Villa but struggled before being sacked in October 2022 and is currently in charge of Saudi Pro League side Al Etiffaq.

When Gerrard first moved into management many felt that it would be inevitable that he would one day manage Liverpool but given his struggles in management, that doesn’t seem likely any time soon.

Benayoun however thinks that his knowledge of the club should be the reason why they go for him over other options.

“For me it has to be someone with an identify to Liverpool,” the former Reds and Chelsea man told the Daily Mail.

“If they can bring someone like Xabi [Alonso], or, and this might be a surprise, someone like Steven Gerrard, one of them will continue what Klopp has built because they know the club.

“It didn’t work well at Aston Villa for Stevie, but he did a great job in Scotland. He deserves a chance to be coach at Liverpool for what he did in his career.”

“If they bring in the right person, Liverpool can build on the stability of Klopp over the last nine years. Not to change 35 players and everyone leaving. OK, some players may go but top players will always want to come to Liverpool.

“Now they are fighting for titles and Klopp is the main man, but it’s a big club, they have the facilities and conditions to continue being a big club.”

