Search icon

Football

25th Feb 2024

Yossi Benayoun explains why Steven Gerrard should be the next Liverpool manager

Callum Boyle

Steven Gerrard Liverpool

Gerrard had previously been linked with the Liverpool role

Yossi Benayoun believes that Liverpool should appoint Steven Gerrard as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season after nine years in charge of the club.

Speculation about who will replace the German has arisen in recent weeks with Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim among the contenders however Benayoun thinks Gerrard is the standout candidate.

After a successful period in charge of Rangers, Gerrard then moved to Aston Villa but struggled before being sacked in October 2022 and is currently in charge of Saudi Pro League side Al Etiffaq.

When Gerrard first moved into management many felt that it would be inevitable that he would one day manage Liverpool but given his struggles in management, that doesn’t seem likely any time soon.

Steven Gerrard Liverpool

Benayoun however thinks that his knowledge of the club should be the reason why they go for him over other options.

“For me it has to be someone with an identify to Liverpool,” the former Reds and Chelsea man told the Daily Mail.

“If they can bring someone like Xabi [Alonso], or, and this might be a surprise, someone like Steven Gerrard, one of them will continue what Klopp has built because they know the club.

“It didn’t work well at Aston Villa for Stevie, but he did a great job in Scotland. He deserves a chance to be coach at Liverpool for what he did in his career.”

“If they bring in the right person, Liverpool can build on the stability of Klopp over the last nine years. Not to change 35 players and everyone leaving. OK, some players may go but top players will always want to come to Liverpool.

“Now they are fighting for titles and Klopp is the main man, but it’s a big club, they have the facilities and conditions to continue being a big club.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Jurgen Klopp,Liverpool,Sport,Steven Gerrard,Yossi Benayoun

RELATED ARTICLES

Everyone says the same thing after Van Dijk’s goal ruled out by VAR

Carabao Cup

Everyone says the same thing after Van Dijk’s goal ruled out by VAR

By Callum Boyle

Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley clash in Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley clash in Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Sheffield United’s Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson clash with each other after Wolves goal

Football

Sheffield United’s Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson clash with each other after Wolves goal

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

By Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag explains why he brought Antony on in the 99th minute of Fulham defeat

Antony

Erik ten Hag explains why he brought Antony on in the 99th minute of Fulham defeat

By Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire escapes red card for ‘awful’ tackle on Sasa Lukic

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire escapes red card for ‘awful’ tackle on Sasa Lukic

By Charlie Herbert

Real Madrid ask to move final game of the season because of Taylor Swift

Football

Real Madrid ask to move final game of the season because of Taylor Swift

By Callum Boyle

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

By Nina McLaughlin

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

By Ryan Price

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

By Nina McLaughlin

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

Age

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

By Ryan Price

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

Harry Potter

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

By JOE

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

annoying

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

By Ryan Price

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

By Callum Boyle

‘Impossible’ question on The 1% Club gets the most people out in a single round

‘Impossible’ question on The 1% Club gets the most people out in a single round

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers stunned as Stephen Merchant makes brutal dig at Simon Cowell’s appearance

Viewers stunned as Stephen Merchant makes brutal dig at Simon Cowell’s appearance

By JOE

Load more stories